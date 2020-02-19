New York Home To Seven Of The Nation's Top Truck Bottlenecks

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and seven New York locations made the top 100.

The 2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List assesses the level of truck-involved congestion at 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million heavy duty trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

"The greatest city in the world also has some of the greatest traffic chokepoints in the country, and with more than 8 million residents and nearly eight times as many visitors each year, New York City generates tremendous demand for all the goods delivered by truck, including food, clothing and fuel," said Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems. "Trucks deliver 91% of all the freight coming into or out of New York City to support that robust economy, so when congestion brings trucks to a standstill, everyone pays the price. ATRI's analysis clearly shows where the worst problems are and provides a roadmap for solving these challenges."

The seven bottlenecks in New York are:

No. 13: Rye: I-95 at I-287

No. 29: Queens: I-495

No. 31: Brooklyn : I-278 at Belt Parkway

: I-278 at Belt Parkway No. 58: Bronx : I-678

: I-678 No. 79: Elmsford : I-287 at I-87

: I-287 at I-87 No. 81: Nyack : I-287

: I-287 No. 83: Manhasset : I-495 at Shelter Rock Road

"ATA has been beating the drum about the continued degradation of our infrastructure, and thanks to ATRI's research we can see exactly how decades of ignoring the problem are impacting not just our industry but our economy and commuters everywhere," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "This report should sound the alarm for policymakers that the cost of doing nothing is too high, and provide a roadmap of where to target investments to really solve our nation's mounting infrastructure crisis."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute