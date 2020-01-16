New York is Azul's newest international destination

Daily flights from Sao Paulo-Viracopos to New York's JFK airport to begin June 15

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The statue of Liberty, Times Square and Central Park are now closer than ever for Azul customers with new daily service to JFK starting June 15. New York will be Azul's 3rd destination in the United States. Azul already serves Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from Sao Paulo-Viracopos, Belo Horizonte and Recife. With this new nonstop service, Azul's portfolio of service to the US will increase to 30 weekly flights. Sao Paulo-Viracopos, Azul's primary hub in Brazil with this latest addition will now feature 60 nonstop destinations, 6 of those international: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and JFK in the US, Lisbon and Porto in Portugal and finally Buenos Aires in Argentina.

"This is another important day for Azul, our crewmembers and our customers. We already offer the broadest network in Brazil with service to more than 100 domestic destinations and now we are adding a very important corporate desintation to our portfolio. We could not be more excited abut what this new service could mean for our network and how this expands our relevance with our corporate customers", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

This route will be served by Azul's A330 widebody aircraft featuring our award winning Azul Business, Azul Economy Extra and Azul Economy cabins and industry leading customer service. In Azul Business customers are treated to a full lie-flat seat with direct aisle access, custom dining options and world class inflight entertainment. In Economy Extra customers can enjoy an increased legroom experience that also includes our unique SkySofa product, perfect for families. Each and every seat on our A330 widebody aircraft features individual touch-screen IFE as well as universal and USB charging ports. All of this comes together thanks to our award winning inflight customer service crewmembers.

The flight will operate out of the international terminal at Sao Paulo-Viracopos airport and at JFK will operate out of Jetblue's Terminal T5. Flights are timed to provide fast and convenient connections important destinations Boston in the US and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The table below shows the scheduled departure and arrival times (all times local):

Origin Dep Destination Arrival Frequency Sao Paulo - VCP 20:30 New York (JFK) 05:30 Daily New York (JFK) 23:30 Sao Paulo – VCP 10:30 Daily

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

