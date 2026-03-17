New York Jets become first NFL team to adopt image-streaming technology for their official photography

The agreement marks SmartFrame's first deployment with an NFL franchise and highlights growing demand among sports organizations for greater control over digital image distribution



LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets have become the first National Football League team to publish their official photography using SmartFrame's image-streaming technology.

The Jets have adopted the SmartFrame Images platform to retain control over their intellectual property and to create new commercial opportunities through SmartFrame's in-image advertising system.

New York Jets become first NFL team to adopt SmartFrame's image-streaming technology for their official photography

Under the new partnership, images captured at New York Jets games and official team events will be published on smartframe.com and will be available for publishers to embed for free. Ownership of the images and their associated rights will remain fully with the New York Jets, allowing the organization to control how its official photography is displayed, distributed, and monetized across digital channels.

The agreement marks SmartFrame Technologies' first deployment with an NFL team and its first with a United States professional sports franchise. The platform is already used by sports organizations around the world, including New Zealand Rugby, Six Nations Rugby, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, and Premier League clubs Manchester City FC, Everton FC, and Brentford FC. The partnership was facilitated by Pliner & Co.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance how we connect with our fans and partners," said Jeff Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Ventures, New York Jets. "SmartFrame's technology gives us the tools to protect our images while unlocking new revenue streams from content we're already producing. We're excited to be working with the company on these objectives."

Unlike traditional static image delivery, SmartFrame's technology streams images directly to audiences on sports and news websites around the world. This enables interactive features such as full-screen viewing and SmartFrame's proprietary Hyper Zoom technology, which boost fan engagement, together with integrated captions and Content Credentials that verify an image's provenance and ownership.

By streaming rather than downloading images, SmartFrame's platform also helps brands safeguard their intellectual property by providing protection against image theft, while delivering data and audience insights on how images are viewed and shared. The model is funded through high-impact, in-image advertising placements that compensate both the image owner and website publisher.

Rob Sewell, CEO of SmartFrame Technologies, said the partnership highlights a shift in how professional sports organizations are approaching ownership and value in digital media. "For decades, sports teams around the world have produced exceptional images, only to lose control of them once they appear online," said Sewell. "We're delighted to have the New York Jets as the first NFL team to adopt our technology for their official images, turning visual content into a strategic asset rather than a cost of doing business, and joining other leading sports organizations already enjoying the same benefits."

New York Jets official images will be published on SmartFrame Images.

About SmartFrame Technologies

Founded in 2015, SmartFrame Technologies is a London-based technology company redefining the standard for online image publishing through its secure image-streaming platform. It connects sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers, and online audiences, ensuring images are delivered in the highest quality with robust protection, clear provenance, and detailed analytics.

Through its contextual advertising technology, brands can engage audiences with high-impact, in-image advertising and sponsorships tailored to viewer interests, while remaining compliant with global privacy regulations. In 2025, the company launched SmartFrame Images, the first platform to exclusively offer free, rights-cleared, embeddable editorial images. For more information on SmartFrame, visit smartframe.com

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans and served as a charter member of the American Football League. Following the 1968 season, the team made history by becoming the first AFL franchise to win a world championship, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III – a victory widely credited with validating the AFL ahead of its 1970 merger with the NFL. Today, as one of the league's flagship franchises in the nation's largest media market, the Jets represent the sport on one of its biggest global stages.

The Jets enhance the fan experience through innovation and storytelling, including 1JD Entertainment, a digital content platform that connects fans across social and digital channels. The organization is also committed to community impact, supporting youth football, girls' and women's flag football, and programs serving disadvantaged communities throughout the tri-state area.

The Jets play at MetLife Stadium – one of the world's most successful multi-use venues – and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets, visit newyorkjets.com

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SOURCE SmartFrame Technologies