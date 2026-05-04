New York Jets Complete Historic Inaugural Season of Nation's Largest Collegiate Women's Flag Football League, with Marymount Hoisting "The Betty"

After nearly 100 games played across seven states, the Jets and ECAC laid the foundation for future expansion while creating new pathways for young women to compete at the highest level

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets hosted the first-ever ECAC Women's Flag Football Championship this weekend at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, culminating in a championship by Marymount and the presentation of the league's title trophy, "The Betty."

“The Betty” is named in honor of philanthropist Betty Wold Johnson to celebrate her life and legacy

The two-day championship tournament, supported by Johnson & Johnson, marked the conclusion of the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League's inaugural season, which launched in March following a $1 million commitment from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation. The playoffs featured the league's top eight teams competing in quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship matchups on the Jets practice fields.

Marymount captured the championship with a 37-26 win over Franciscan in Sunday afternoon's title game, earning the honor of lifting "The Betty," a trophy celebrating the legacy of philanthropist Betty Wold Johnson and her enduring commitment to education, service, and community impact.

"This championship showcased the very best of the inaugural season of ECAC Women's Flag Football with high-level competition, outstanding student-athletes, and programs that continue to elevate the sport," said Dan Coonan, Commissioner of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). "We are incredibly grateful to Woody Johnson, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, and the New York Jets for their leadership and vision in bringing this league to life and providing a premier championship stage for these athletes."

The championship tournament brought all the ECAC action to Florham Park, with hundreds of fans following the games in person and via livestream on newyorkjets.com and the official Jets App. The games reflected the core values of the ECAC Women's Flag Football League, showcasing high-level competition, sportsmanship, and the continued development of the sport at the collegiate level.

"What we are seeing with girls and women's flag football is unprecedented growth, and the New York Jets have been at the forefront of that momentum," said Callie Brownson, USA Football Senior Director of High Performance & National Team Operations and Jets Flag Advisor. "The ECAC Women's Flag Football League is creating more meaningful collegiate opportunities and helping raise the competitive standard of the game, while giving athletes a clear pathway to continue playing and developing at the highest levels."

Individual excellence was also recognized throughout the championship weekend, highlighted by Jesenia Velez of Marymount being named the ECAC Women's Flag Football Championship Most Valuable Player after a standout performance across tournament play. The ECAC also announced its All‑Tournament Team: Cara Vollmer (Marymount), Rita Thoroghman (Franciscan), Mara O'Leary (Franciscan), Annie Seida (Franciscan), Kylie Panizza (Franciscan), Kira Green (Eastern), Kyla Massenburg (Eastern), Jeriyah Johnson (Eastern), Haddiyah Bell (Montclair St.), Genevieve Fara (Montclair St.), Jessie Schmitt (St. Joseph's), Ella Grace Coccuza (St. Joseph's), Isabella Iaquinta (Mercyhurst), and Keira Speikes (Mount St. Mary's).

"This championship represents much more than the conclusion of a season as it reflects the Jets long-standing commitment to growing girls flag football at every level," said Jesse Linder, Jets Vice President for Community Relations. "From taking initiative with the PSAL, launching the first High School Girl's Flag Football League in New Jersey, and now making an impact on the collegiate stage with the ECAC, we have established a clear and sustainable pathway for young women to continue playing the game they love."

The Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League consists of 15 founding programs across seven states, representing the largest collegiate women's flag football league in the country. After a successful 2026 season, the league is expected to expand in 2027, further strengthening its position as a premier platform for women's collegiate flag football.

Amanda Ruller, Eastern Head Coach: "I want this inaugural ECAC season to be remembered as the moment everything changed, when opportunity met preparation and women's flag football took a major step forward. This wasn't just about wins and losses; it was about setting a standard, building something from the ground up, and proving that this game belongs at the collegiate level. We laid the foundation for future athletes to dream bigger, compete harder, and know there's a real pathway for them in this sport. Years from now, I hope people look back and say this is where it all started."

Mandrele Hansford, Kean Head Coach: "Kean University is truly grateful for Woody Johnson and the Jets unwavering support of this league. Their commitment to providing a pathway for women in football is incredibly inspiring and transformative. It's a testament to their belief in equality and opportunity for all athletes. Thanks to their dedication, young women now have the chance to pursue their dreams in football, breaking barriers and setting new standards. This support not only enhances the league but also empowers the next generation of female athletes. We are incredibly thankful for their vision and ongoing commitment. Long overdue."

Zack Helsley, Mercyhurst Head Coach: "The support from Woody Johnson and Jets has been phenomenal in helping pave the way for women's college flag football. They have stepped at a critical time to elevate the sport and put it under the spotlight. This league is creating meaningful opportunities for young women to compete, thrive, and shine in the game of football. Their commitment to the sport sends a powerful message that women's flag football isn't just growing- it's here to stay. "

Jimmy Barbarise, LIU Head Coach: "I want this historic inaugural season to be remembered for more than wins and losses. This was about setting the standard, building the culture of excellence, respect, and more importantly, the opportunity for female athletes. I want it remembered as the year their voices, their talents, and their passion for women's flag took center stage."

Larry Kovacs, St. Joseph's Head Coach: "When the school year started at St. Joseph's University, this opportunity would have been considered as unimaginable for the young women on our roster. Yet, through the support of Woody Johnson and the New York Jets, we have been blessed with this tremendous experience, formed life long memories, and more importantly it has proven out the viability of women's flag football at the collegiate level through the success of the ECAC players, coaches, and league."

About Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation is dedicated to honoring the enduring legacy of Betty Wold Johnson — a visionary philanthropist and beloved matriarch of the Johnson family. Guided by her deep compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the dignity of every individual, the Foundation supports initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting impact across education, public service, arts and sports.

Rooted in Betty Wold Johnson's lifelong commitment to civic responsibility and the American experience, the Foundation champions access to essential resources such as food, shelter, education, and employment. It invests in innovative programs, scientific research, and cultural institutions that enrich the spirit and strengthen the fabric of society.

From her historic $11 million gift to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center — the largest individual donation in its history — to her steadfast support of the Liberty Science Center, McCarter Theatre, Princeton Hospital, and the Lupus Research Alliance, Ms. Johnson's philanthropy was as bold as it was personal. Her legacy is one of generosity, grace, and a belief that every life is worthy of dignity and opportunity.

The Foundation continues her work with thoughtful stewardship, cost-effective giving, and a commitment to reaching the greatest number of people with every dollar donated.

About ECAC

The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an eighty-eight year-old organization with over 200 members schools across all three NCAA Divisions - I, II and III—that exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics, and provide great value for universities and colleges, by sponsoring championships, leagues, bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast and beyond. The ECAC also hosts a comprehensive esports program with more than 300 member schools across the country fielding 2500 teams participating in 24 different esports games, streamed live four nights a week.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans and served as a charter member of the American Football League. Following the 1968 season, the team made history by becoming the first AFL franchise to win a world championship, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III – a victory widely credited with validating the AFL ahead of its 1970 merger with the NFL. Today, as one of the league's flagship franchises in the nation's largest media market, the Jets represent the sport on one of its biggest global stages.

The Jets enhance the fan experience through innovation and storytelling, including 1JD Entertainment, a digital content platform that connects fans across social and digital channels. The organization is also committed to community impact, supporting youth football, girls' and women's flag football, and programs serving disadvantaged communities throughout the tri-state area.

The Jets play at MetLife Stadium – one of the world's most successful multi-use venues – and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets, visit newyorkjets.com.

For more information about the league and its inaugural season, please click HERE.

To download photos and b-roll, please click HERE.

SOURCE New York Jets