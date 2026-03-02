New York Jets Host Inaugural Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League Media Day

The Jets welcomed 15 schools to MetLife Stadium to kick off the 2026 collegiate flag football season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets kicked off the inaugural Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League season with a groundbreaking Media Day at MetLife Stadium. 15 schools from across seven states filled MetLife Stadium to celebrate the start of the largest collegiate flag football league in the nation. Throughout the day, the head coach and players from each participating school had the chance to appear on stage to answer questions from the local and national media. In addition, they were available for one-on-one interviews with the attending media contingent.

Kay Adams, Dan Coonan, Callie Brownson, and Brianna Hernandez-Silva hosted a panel about the future of flag football. Players and coaches from each team appeared on stage to answer questions from the media during the day.

The Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League is the latest step the organization has taken to advance the growth of girls and women's flag football. On December 2, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, at the direction of Woody Johnson, donated a $1 million gift to the ECAC, funding the creation of the largest collegiate women's flag football league in the nation. At the time of the announcement, the league had received commitments from 15 participating schools, which will grow to at least 20, all of which will compete at the start of the 2027 season.

The day kicked off with a wide-ranging panel discussion moderated by sports personality and host of FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," Kay Adams. The discussion centered around the rapid growth of women's flag football, the importance of women's sports, and where the sport is heading in the future. ECAC Commissioner Dan Coonan, USA Football Senior Director of High Performance & National Team Operations and Jets Flag Advisor Callie Brownson, and Team USA Flag Football Player Brianna Hernandez-Silva served as panelists.

All players and coaches enjoyed custom photos, dynamic videos, and a locker room tour during one of two dedicated content sessions. Assets created during the media day will be used to promote the league throughout the season.

With its launch, the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League integrates a new collegiate tier into the Jets' long-standing girls flag football ecosystem, which already includes youth, high school, international, and elite travel teams and leagues. This fresh alignment serves as a natural progression for young women who have developed within the Jets' pathway to compete at the collegiate level.

About Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation is dedicated to honoring the enduring legacy of Betty Wold Johnson — a visionary philanthropist and beloved matriarch of the Johnson family. Guided by her deep compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the dignity of every individual, the Foundation supports initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting impact across education, public service, arts, and sports.

Rooted in Betty Wold Johnson's lifelong commitment to civic responsibility, the Foundation champions access to essential resources such as food, shelter, education, and employment. It invests in innovative programs, scientific research, and cultural institutions that enrich the spirit and strengthen the fabric of society.

From her historic $11 million gift to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center — the largest individual donation in its history — to her steadfast support of the Liberty Science Center, McCarter Theatre, Princeton Hospital, and the Lupus Research Alliance, Ms. Johnson's philanthropy was as bold as it was personal. Her legacy is one of generosity, grace, and a belief that every life is worthy of dignity and opportunity.

The Foundation continues her work with thoughtful stewardship, cost-effective giving, and a commitment to reaching the greatest number of people with every dollar donated.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

