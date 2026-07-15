New York Jets Partner with Xerox to Integrate Technology Across Daily Operations

Multi-year agreement brings cutting-edge solutions and real-world integration to the forefront of the Jets organization

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets have partnered with Xerox, one of the world's most recognized technology leaders, in a new multi-year agreement focused on integrating technology across the team's day-to-day football and business operations. As a central part of the relationship, Xerox solutions are being implemented throughout the organization, including document management, printing infrastructure, and internal workflows across both the training facility and front office.

"We're excited to welcome Xerox into the Jets family," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "This partnership is about putting their technology to work to support how we operate and improve efficiency across the organization on a daily basis."

Xerox will work closely with the Jets' IT team to showcase how its solutions can enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support the demands of a fast-paced, high-stakes environment. It will provide the opportunity to highlight how Xerox solutions are applied within a professional sports environment through a custom content feature.

"In professional sports every decision matters and every second counts, and that's exactly the kind of environment where Xerox thrives," said Darren Cassidy, chief marketing officer at Xerox. "By integrating our document management and workflow automation solutions across the Jets training facility and front office, we're helping the organization eliminate friction and focus on winning. Through the Jets Partner Alliance, we're creating connections between great businesses that share a commitment to operational excellence."

The partnership also includes supporting sponsorship of the Jets Partner Alliance, providing Xerox access to a year-round B2B platform connecting leading brands across the team's network, reinforcing a shared focus on driving meaningful B2B relationships through sports.

Xerox will also be featured across Jets gameday platforms at MetLife Stadium and have access to hospitality and partner engagement opportunities throughout the season.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox is a global technology company with more than 120 years of innovation leadership. We design, manufacture, deliver, and support print, IT, and digital services for nearly 200,000 clients worldwide. Our integrated, AI-powered portfolio includes managed and production print, document management, workflow automation, cybersecurity, cloud managed services, IT infrastructure, and collaboration technology. Serving clients from growing SMBs to 90 percent of the Fortune 500, Xerox supports leading healthcare, government, financial services, education, legal, retail, and commercial organizations. Through direct sales and a global network of channel partners, we deliver the technology, expertise, and support organizations need to operate efficiently, securely, and at scale.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

SOURCE New York Jets