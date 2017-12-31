New York Law Firm Block O'Toole & Murphy Attained Top Results in 2017 for Injury Victims

"Our clients are hardworking people who were seriously harmed as a result of another party's negligence," said Founding Partner Jeffrey Block. "We are incredibly proud of our staff for their tireless work in helping these people recover the compensation they deserve. We also feel lucky to have assembled a team of passionate attorneys who are exceptionally skilled in personal injury litigation."

In addition to attracting and retaining top legal talent, the firm also works with leading specialists in other fields. In the case of the pedestrian who was struck by a car at night, the handling attorneys consulted internationally respected experts, including a United States Naval Academy professor who specialized in nighttime visibility. After an intense four-week liability trial, the attorneys recovered a record-breaking $13.5 million settlement for the client.

Other notable 2017 results include:

$5,000,000 settlement for worker harmed in a construction accident

for worker harmed in a construction accident $5,000,000 settlement for catastrophic injury suffered in an auto accident

for catastrophic injury suffered in an auto accident $4,000,000 recovery for laborer injured while working on a roof

for laborer injured while working on a roof $3,800,000 settlement for driver hurt by defective vehicle

for driver hurt by defective vehicle $3,720,000 award for glass installer injured on the job

Since 2012, Block O'Toole & Murphy achieved more case results exceeding $1,000,000 than any other law firm in New York.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm in New York, serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $1 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for clients in car crash, construction accident, and other personal injury cases.

For a free consultation, please call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-law-firm-block-otoole--murphy-attained-top-results-in-2017-for-injury-victims-300576219.html

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy

Related Links

https://www.blockotoole.com

