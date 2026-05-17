New York Life Insurance Co. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the New York Life Insurance Co. cybersecurity incident

NEW YORK, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the New York Life Insurance Co. data breach. New York Life Insurance Co. learned of an incident on or about December 2, 2025.

What Happened

New York Life Insurance Co. discovered unauthorized access to one of its agents' email accounts on December 2, 2025. After securing the account and completing a detailed investigation, the company confirmed on April 8, 2026, that the compromised account contained some clients' personal information.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial information (such as account or credit/debit card numbers), medical information, health insurance information, and dates of birth.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from New York Life Insurance Co. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the New York Life Insurance Co. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the New York Life Insurance Co. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About New York Life Insurance Co.

New York Life is a major U.S. life insurer based in New York City and owned by its policyholders. It provides services like life insurance, retirement planning, investments, and long-term care.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP