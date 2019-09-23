New York Life Investment Management CEO Yie-Hsin Hung Named One of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance for Third Consecutive Year

"Since becoming NYLIM's CEO in 2015, Yie-Hsin has been the driving force in growing our Investments business while consistently delivering superior results," said Ted Mathas, Chairman and CEO of New York Life. "Her passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals continues to strengthen NYLIM's reputation as a trusted partner and counsellor in the asset management space, and we congratulate her on receiving this well-deserved recognition for the third consecutive year."

Ms. Hung joined New York Life in 2010 with more than 25 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Bridgewater Associates and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. She received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"The women selected for this honor are tackling tough business challenges with great success," said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker and chair of its Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "Their skill sets and responsibilities are diverse and extensive. But one commonality is the vision they bring to their work, and Yie-Hsin Hung is certainly representative of that."

The full rankings can be found here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/most-powerful-women-in-finance

About American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking program

American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Finance program recognizes the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in banking and financial services. The annual program, now in its 17th year, encompasses the following lists: the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, the 25 Women to Watch, the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance, and the Top Teams in Banking. Rankings and details about the awards dinner are available at https://www.americanbanker.com/list/most-powerful-women-in-finance.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life Insurance Company's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Insurance Company has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.

**Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/16/19. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/

***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+) The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value.

