New York Mavericks Sign 4x PBR World Finals Qualifier Mauricio Moreira

"Mauricio showed up to training camp as an invite, worked hard and showed that he has the physical and mental tools to contribute to the team," said Head Coach of the New York Mavericks and 2024 Bull Riding Hall of Fame inductee, Kody Lostroh. "He's already got experience and success at the PBR level, and I believe, in our program he can take his success even higher. We are looking forward to having him on the team," Lostroh adds.

Professional bull riding is second nature to Moreira with his own father winning the 53rd bull riding competition at the prestigious Barretos rodeo in Brazil in 2008, when he was just 9 years old. His biggest motivator has always been his dad and honoring his roots, he brings energy, athleticism and strength to the team.

In the separate PBR Unleash The Beast individual competition series, Moreira finished inside the Top 10 in 2021 and 2022. At the 2022 PBR World Finals, he registered the high-marked ride of the event, scoring 94.25 points on WSM's Jive Turkey in Round 2. He was a second-round pick in the inaugural PBR Team Series Draft, selected by the Arizona Ridge Riders in 2022.

The New York Mavericks complete roster now includes:

Vitor Losnake (Piratininga, Brazil )

(Piratininga, ) Leonardo Castro (Cassilandia, Brazil )

(Cassilandia, ) Braidy Randolph ( Stephenville, Texas )

( ) Ederson Santos (Ilha Solteira, Brazil )

(Ilha Solteira, ) Hudson Bolton ( Milan, Tennessee )

( ) Marco Rizzo ( Quitman, Georgia )

( ) Maverick Smith (Mt. Grove, Missouri )

(Mt. Grove, ) Leandro Zampollo (Pirassununga, Brazil )

(Pirassununga, ) Romario Leite (Brotas, Brazil )

(Brotas, ) Eikson Pereira (Minaçu, Brazil )

(Minaçu, ) Mauricio Moreira (Gavião Peixoto, Brazil )

The New York Mavericks will host their debut Maverick Days homestand on August 9-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bull riding action at Barclays Center begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9, and 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Barclays Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. Two-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

For more information about New York Mavericks, https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks, New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.

The PBR Camping World Team Series next travels to Oklahoma City for PBR Wildcatters Days, the three-day homestand for the Oklahoma Wildcatters, July 12-14. Action begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13 and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 14.

On the opening night of action in Oklahoma City (July 12) the Mavericks will take on the Missouri Thunder, followed by the Nashville Stampede (July. 13) and Carolina Cowboys (July. 14). Watch PBR events LIVE on Merit Street, a new television network launched this year by #1 syndicated TV host, Dr. Phil.

About the New York Mavericks:

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, which is led by Avenue's Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth.

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.

PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. All PBR Teams events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, or Merit Street Media.

PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

Media Contact:

Chan Desai

813-678-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE New York Mavericks