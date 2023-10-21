New York School Bus Contractors Association Recognizes Dan Higbie, Mid-City Transit General Manager, with 2023's Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year Award

News provided by

Student Transportation of America

21 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

WALL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) is pleased to announce that one of its general managers, Dan Higbie, has been named 2023's Roger Weeks Contractor of the Year by the New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) – one of the highest honors the association presents to a member. Higbie oversees student transportation services for the Middletown City School District through Mid-City Transit, an STA company, and has been actively involved in the industry for more than 20 years.

Continue Reading

"We are so proud and excited for Dan Higbie to be named NYSBCA's Contractor of the Year. It's a well-deserved industry honor and truly reinforces our team's unwavering commitment to safety, performance, and community," said Patrick Vaughan, STA's Chief Executive Officer. "Dan has an incredible relationship with our District partners and prioritizes exceptional service and safety day in and day out. Congratulations, Dan."

The NYSBCA award is presented yearly to a contractor who exemplifies exceptional safety and performance records, maintains superior maintenance and training programs, and actively engages with local communities. The award also includes The Roger Weeks Scholarship Award, featuring a $1,000 scholarship to the Contractor of the Year Award winner's school district of choice.

Higbie started working at Mid-City Transit in 2004 and now serves as a General Manager. Throughout his nearly 20-year career in the school bus transportation industry, he has received many accolades and certificates for his innovative leadership style.  He recently represented STA/Mid-City Transit on a panel discussion at the 2023 NYAPT Conference, discussing the importance of the contractor–district relationship. Notably, Higbie's Middletown City School District, was one of the first markets to launch STA's Electric Vehicle (EV) program, and Higbie was instrumental in the local roll-out.

Four EV buses have been assigned to the Middletown City School District's fleet and replaced a handful of higher-emission vehicles, an important step forward for New York and the transportation industry. 

"It's clear that Dan truly cares about the community he services. Each day, he goes above and beyond in his role to ensure Middletown receives the best possible transportation services and is leading the way in transforming his fleet to electric vehicle buses. He oversees the team, operations, and EV initiative enthusiastically," adds Dave Kinley, STA's Vice President of Operations for New York.

As a native of Middletown, Higbie has always been deeply involved with the community. He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Middletown for more than 14 years and a Board Member for the past two years. Previously, he served as a past President and past Lieutenant Governor of Hudson River West.  He also sits on the Middletown Planning Board and is a proud Chairman of the Middletown Recreation Commission.

Higbie has been an active member of the NYSBCA association for more than 20 years, including serving on the board for at least 10 of those years. The NYSBCA presented this prestigious award during its 69th Annual convention held yesterday evening, October 20, 2023, at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, NY.

About Student Transportation of America
Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 22,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America

Also from this source

Gene Kowalczewski Named President & Chief Operating Officer, Student Transportation of America, Inc.

Gene Kowalczewski Named President & Chief Operating Officer, Student Transportation of America, Inc.

Student Transportation of America (STA) announced today that Gene Kowalczewski has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating...
Two Student Transportation of America Employees Awarded by NSTA for Industry Excellence

Two Student Transportation of America Employees Awarded by NSTA for Industry Excellence

Student Transportation of America (STA) is pleased to announce that the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) has recognized two of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.