New York State PTA And Fidelis Care Launch New 'Every Child Healthy' Program For Families

ALBANY, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State PTA and Fidelis Care are joining together to launch Every Child Healthy, a new initiative designed to provide health and wellness resources to children and families throughout the summer, and as they prepare for a new school year in the fall.

From kid-friendly videos and flyers, to webinars for parents, and tips and guidance from health care and education professionals, Every Child Healthy will bring together helpful tools and support, accessible from the NYS PTA and Fidelis Care websites, as well as on social media. With many families experiencing an unexpected loss of income or change in employment because of the COVID-19 outbreak, information about affordable health insurance options for children and adults of all ages will also be available.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fidelis Care to support our children and families across the state," said NYS PTA President Lorey A. Zaman. "Health and wellness has never been more important for our children and we are pleased that Fidelis Care and NYS PTA will be there to help families and schools over the summer, and when they reconvene in the fall."

Healthy eating habits, snack ideas, physical activity, asthma, and the importance of hand washing are among the first topics that will be covered, with more content for parents, families and educators to be released in the weeks and months ahead. Flyer translations will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Russian, with other languages available upon request. Parents and guardians who need health insurance for themselves or their families can meet with a trained and knowledgeable Fidelis Care representative over the phone to ask questions or get personal assistance with enrollment.

"Fidelis Care is proud to work side-by-side with the New York State PTA in support of the health and wellness of local children and families," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Our collaboration is based on shared values and the belief that the health and well-being of children are foundational for the health and well-being of our schools and communities. Through 'Every Child Healthy,' we look forward to supporting families in their daily lives and as they prepare for a new school year."

Every Child Healthy content can be found at https://www.fideliscare.org/Blog/Every-Child-Healthy and https://nyspta.org/every-child-healthy/.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than two million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.

About NYS PTA

NYS PTA is one of the oldest and largest child advocacy associations in New York State, established in 1897 to make every child's potential a reality. With nearly 300,000 members in New York State, PTA is a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for the education and well-being of every child. To learn more about NYS PTA, or for more information, call NYSPTA at 518-452-8808 or visit www.nyspta.org.

Follow us on Twitter at @nyspta and on Facebook at facebook.com/nyspta

For NYS PTA:

Lorey A. Zaman, President

Kyle McCauley Belokopitsky, Esq., Executive Director

(518) 452-8808

(518) 817-3017

[email protected]

For Fidelis Care:

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Related Links

https://www.fideliscare.org

