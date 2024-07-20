NEW YORK TOWN HALL: 'BORDERS AND ELECTIONS MATTER'

Vote Your Vision, The America Project and The America First Warehouse are proud to present "Borders and Elections Matter," a Ronkonkoma, New York Town Hall event that will take place at the America First Warehouse on July 27th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST.

Event Highlights:

  • Date: Saturday, July 27th, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST
  • Location: The America First Warehouse, 90 13th Avenue Unit 6, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
  • Tickets: $25 per person, including dinner and a complimentary beverage. Tickets can be purchased by; scanning the QR code
    or by visiting:
    voteyourvision.org/events
    theamericafirstwarehouse.com

Host:

  • Tera Dahl

Panels and Moderators:

  • Narco-Human Trafficking Panel
    • Moderator: Victor Avila, Former Special Agent - ICE, Author, Narco-Human Trafficking Expert
  • Election Integrity Panel
    • Moderator: Cara Castronuova, Former Senate Candidate, Political Activist, Organizer of Justice for J6 Rally, and Champion Boxer
  • LEO Panel
    • Moderator: Jaeson Jones, Retired CPT - Texas DPS, 25+ Years of Tactical Border Experience, Expert in Mexican Cartel Operations

This townhall is more than just a discussion; it is a gathering of experts and concerned citizens dedicated to addressing critical issues deriving from our Border, and the integrity of our elections. All proceeds from this event will benefit The America First Warehouse, supporting their mission to promote American values and freedom.

Tickets: Tickets are available for $25 per person and include dinner and a complimentary beverage. To purchase tickets, scan the QR code in the event flyer (photo) or visit theamericafirstwarehouse.com.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Join us for an evening of important discussions, community, and action. Together, we can make a difference.

Contact Information:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.voteyourvision.org and theamericafirstwarehouse.com
Event Page: https://voteyourvision.org/event/operation-restore-freedom-the-america-first-warehouse-july-26th-27th-2024/
Venue Address: 90 13th Avenue Unit 6, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Vote Your Vision, The America Project and The America First Warehouse are proud to present "Borders and Elections Matter," a Ronkonkoma, New York...
