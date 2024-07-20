NEW YORK TOWN HALL: 'BORDERS AND ELECTIONS MATTER'
Jul 20, 2024, 14:39 ET
Vote Your Vision, The America Project and The America First Warehouse are proud to present "Borders and Elections Matter," a Ronkonkoma, New York Town Hall event that will take place at the America First Warehouse on July 27th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST.
Event Highlights:
Host:
Panels and Moderators:
This townhall is more than just a discussion; it is a gathering of experts and concerned citizens dedicated to addressing critical issues deriving from our Border, and the integrity of our elections. All proceeds from this event will benefit The America First Warehouse, supporting their mission to promote American values and freedom.
Tickets: Tickets are available for $25 per person and include dinner and a complimentary beverage. To purchase tickets, scan the QR code in the event flyer (photo) or visit theamericafirstwarehouse.com.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Join us for an evening of important discussions, community, and action. Together, we can make a difference.
Contact Information:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.voteyourvision.org and theamericafirstwarehouse.com
Event Page: https://voteyourvision.org/event/operation-restore-freedom-the-america-first-warehouse-july-26th-27th-2024/
Venue Address: 90 13th Avenue Unit 6, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
