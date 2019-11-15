New York's Finest Comedians Help Raise Money for Stomach Cancer Research at Debbie's Dream Foundation's 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) raised nearly $100,000 for stomach cancer research at its fifth annual New York Night of Laughter. The event was held at Gotham Comedy Club in New York on Sunday, October 6, 2019, as part of DDF's mission of funding stomach cancer research, supporting patients, their families and caregivers, and to help find a cure for stomach cancer.

Saturday Night Live comedian Melissa Villaseñor cracking up the crowd at the 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter. [Photo by Ava Williams] Bob Mandel (event co-chair), Angelo Lozada, comedians Gary Richardson, Melissa Villaseñor of SNL, co-chair Andrew Elkin, DDF Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman, Lauren Mandel (event co-chair), and comedians Sam Jay and Ali Kolbert at the 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter. [Photo by Ava Williams]

Event Co-chairs Lauren and Bob Mandel, Andrew Elkin, and their committee hosted a wonderful evening consisting of wonderful raffle items, delicious drinks, and hilarious jokes performed by some of New York's funniest comedians, including host Angelo Lozada, Saturday Night Live's very own Melissa Villaseñor, Sam Jay, and Gary Richardson, and Ali Kolbert, who previously performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NBC's "Bring The Funny."

"It was an honor to co-chair another successful Night of Laughter in memory of my mom, Sally Mandel, and of course Debbie Zelman," said event co-chair Lauren Mandel. "We are very grateful to all of our attendees, sponsors, and hilarious comedians."

This year's event was made possible by sponsors including Headliner Sponsor Peter Palandjian of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation; Stand Up Sponsor The Mandel Family; and Laugh out Loud Sponsors Boyd Watterson Asset Management, Craig Dobbs, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and Victory Capital.

"This was our most successful New York Night of Laughter event thanks to the incredible support of our event committee members, the generosity of our donors and event sponsors, and all of those who attended," said co-chair Andrew Elkin. "This showing of support is proof that my cousin Debbie's dream remains alive and stronger than ever as we continue to raise critically-needed funds and awareness to help fight for a cure."

For more information about DDF and its upcoming events, call 954-475-1200 or visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

