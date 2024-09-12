New York's JFK T6 to Set a New Standard for Travel Retail in North America in Partnership with Avolta Companies Hudson and Dufry

JFK Millennium Partners selects Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry to create an inspirational and immersive T6 retail experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners, (JMP) the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate the new $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6, part of the $19 billion transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, today announced that Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry have been selected to open numerous duty-free, travel convenience, and specialty retail stores over more than 28,000 ft2 of reimagined space in the new, state-of-the-art terminal, set to open in early 2026.

Rendering of JFK Terminal 6 Center Hall

Together, JMP, Hudson, and Dufry will create an entirely new experience that will surprise and delight T6 guests and introduce several first-to-airport initiatives, activations, brands and concepts. Travelers will have the opportunity to experience all five boroughs of New York with a focus on products and food and beverage sourced from local businesses and entrepreneurs, alongside a curated mix of globally recognized luxury brands, perfumes & cosmetics, spirits, food, and confectionery, as well as jewelry, watches and accessories — including fashion items, toys, and souvenirs.

This inspirational and immersive travel retail program, crafted by Hudson and Dufry specifically for JFK Airport's diverse visitors, will build upon the New York sense of place designed by JMP and seamlessly integrate global brands with products from local entrepreneurs who represent the diverse communities surrounding JFK Airport.

"From the offset we challenged prospective bidders to think outside the box and be creative about how T6 will redefine the standard for duty free in North America," said Sammy Patel, Vice President, Commercial at Vantage Group. "Through our collaborative process with the Port Authority, Avolta and our team, we've developed an ambitious retail offer which is captivating, dynamic, and immersive. Guests can look forward to a mixture of global brands as well as iconic local businesses that together will create a true sense of place that is unique to New York and Queens."

"We are proud to partner with Hudson and Dufry to launch a world-class retail experience that reflects the dazzling display of offerings that New York City and Queens are known for," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "Our selection features internationally renowned brands while driving real economic opportunities in our community for generations to come."

A New York City-inspired Duty-free Experience: Union Square East Shopping

As part of its new duty-free contract, Dufry will develop an expansive duty-free store. Drawing its inspiration from New York City's distinctive Union Square, this unique shopping experience will span over 18,200 ft2 of retail space across four distinct areas, capturing the vibrant energy of New York City:

The Liquor Libraries – Inspired by New York's renowned libraries, The Liquor Library will present a vast, curated selection of fine wines and spirits. Esteemed brands like Glenfiddich and Manhattan's own Great Jones Distilling Co. will represent a fusion of classic excellence and local craftsmanship. In another exciting space, travelers will be invited to enrich their experience with opportunities to taste and learn about the finest and rarest spirits with a true Prohibition-era speakeasy — the first of its kind in any U.S. airport.

The Green Market – Echoing Union Square's independent spirit, The Green Market will offer travelers a slice of New York City life, featuring the city's finest artisanal goods. Much like the city, The Green Market will be an organic, constantly evolving space, so passengers can enjoy a fresh and engaging experience each time they visit.

The Pavilion – A celebration of international beauty and skincare excellence, The Pavilion will showcase an unparalleled selection of premium brands in a sanctuary of elegance and refinement reminiscent of the architectural sophistication of Union Square's North Plaza.

Theater of Dreams – Travelers can immerse themselves in a fragrance haven inspired by Union Square's Daryl Roth Theatre, exploring revered brands alongside spaces spotlighting the latest in fragrance artistry. At Theater of Dreams, every visit will be a luxurious olfactory voyage.

Dufry will operate its duty-free stores as a joint venture, JFK T6 Duty-Free Concessionaires JV, with five Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners: veteran ACDBE partner KELLEE Communications Group, Inc., and four local ACDBEs, Tsion Cafe, Samantha Alexis Consulting, Neir's Tavern, and Baked Cravings.

Infusing Local Flavor to Elevate Travel Convenience and Specialty Retail

Under a new contract, Hudson will also open nearly 10,000 ft2 of travel convenience and specialty retail that provides travelers with a mix of sought-after essentials and exciting products from local brands that embody the spirit of New York, further bringing a sense of place to the terminal that will resonate with international travelers.

Chelsea Outpost – Celebrating the eclectic energy of Chelsea Market along The High Line, this concept will echo the Market's charm, offering a curated selection of goods ranging from travel essentials and news items to unique local products, including aromatherapy blends from Madison + Green and artisan crafts from LIKHÂ.

City Square Supply – Inspired by the gourmet grocers and delis throughout Union Square, this concept will embrace the community feel that this area is known for with offerings that cater to travelers' needs. City Square Supply by Hudson will proudly feature local and sustainably crafted products from Calhoun & Co. New York and Hola! I'm Back.

Skyline Central – Inspired by the grandeur of Midtown, home to some of the world's most famous skyscrapers, Skyline Central by Hudson will exude the sophistication of this historically iconic central business district with its ever-changing skyline. Here, passengers will find everything they need for their journey, including exclusive accessories, stylish gadgets, and unique mementos, paired with delicious grab & go options from New York favorites such as Bessou and Baked Cravings .

Astor & Lenox – Recreating the feeling of wandering through the vibrant marketplaces of Bryant Park, Astor & Lenox by Hudson is a nod to the New York Public Library's long history. The name itself lends the shop an air of literary spirit that is carried into the over 5,000 ft2 space, which will offer a diverse range of premium lifestyle brands, tech essentials, books, local sports apparel and memorabilia, travel convenience staples, and local products like Lesjolie and Wonderen Stroopwafels to create an elevated retail experience that caters to the discerning tastes of travelers.

Hudson will operate its travel convenience and specialty retail stores as a joint venture, HG JFK T6 Retail JV, with three ACDBE partners: veteran ACDBE partner KELLEE Communications Group, Inc., and two local ACDBEs, The Nourish Spot, Inc., and Sullivan Hernandez Group, Inc.

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side.

