New Z2 Pliers from Crescent are Packed with Features That Actually Matter

"When we set out to make better pliers, we turned to our customers to find out what features they needed to complete their jobs," said Jarrett Wolf, product manager for Crescent Tools. "We talked to professionals in different trades with different needs and distilled that information down to create features that make a difference in their day-to-day work."

The showstopper for this collection is the Crescent Z2 8" Needle Nose Pliers (Z6548CG), which feature:

High-leverage joint design provides up to 35% greater cutting power Laser-hardened cutting edges cut clean and remain sharp 50% longer Six-zone head

a. Cross-Hatched Jaw for gripping and pulling

b. Wire Puller Notch for gripping, pulling and twisting fine wire

c. Non-Marring Grip Zone for gripping and turning decorative fasteners

d. Torque Zone for pulling, twisting and bending

e. Fastener Grip Area for turning nuts and bolts

f. Cut Zone for extreme cutting

Also joining the Z2 line are:

Tongue & Groove Pliers (RTZ210CG) have K9 Gripping Technology to grip and turn at angles up to 35 degrees. With up to 10 jaw positions, these pliers are more flexible and have greater jaw capacity.

Slip Joint Pliers (HTZ28CG) feature a curved jaw design that grips fasteners from 3mm to 25mm with a cross-hatched jaw, and the deep integrated wire cutter reduces cutting effort.

Diagonal Pliers (Z5428CG) are designed with a 20-degree head angle for true, flush cutting

Linesman Pliers (Z20509CG) have a high-leverage joint that provides up to 35% greater cutting power, and the fish tape channel is designed for use with flat steel tapes.

Crescent Z2 line features 35 new products (18 groove-joint, 12 solid-joint, and 5 sets). Crescent Z2 pliers are available with dual-material handles that feature tether points for increased safety, as well as dipped handles.

For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

