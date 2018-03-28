Newalta and Tervita File Joint Circular Seeking Shareholder Approval of Business Combination

On February 28, 2018, Newalta and Tervita entered into an arrangement agreement providing for a proposed business combination pursuant to which Newalta and Tervita will be amalgamated and continue as one corporation.

The Circular contains a detailed description of the Arrangement and is available on SEDAR under Newalta's profile at www.sedar.com, as well as on Newalta's website at www.newalta.com and on Tervita's website at www.tervita.com.

Tervita Meeting

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of Tervita is scheduled to be held at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Suite 1600, 140 – 10th Avenue S.E., Calgary, Alberta, to approve, among other matters, the Arrangement.

Newalta Meeting

The annual and special meeting of securityholders of Newalta is scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Suite 110, 227 – 11th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, to approve, among other matters, the Arrangement.

If you are a securityholder of Newalta and have any questions or need help voting your securities of Newalta, please contact your financial, legal or other professional advisors or Newalta's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, toll-free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About Newalta

Newalta is a leading provider of innovative engineered environmental solutions that enable customers to reduce disposal, enhance recycling and recover valuable resources from oil and gas exploration and production waste streams. We simplify the critical challenges of sustainable environmental practices through the use of advanced processing capabilities deployed through a differentiated business model. We serve customers onsite directly at their operations and through a network of locations throughout North America. Our proven processes and excellent record of safety make us the first-choice provider of sustainability-enhancing services for oil and gas customers. With a highly skilled team of people, more than a two-decade track record of innovation and a commitment to commercializing new solutions, Newalta is positioned for sustained future growth and improvement. We are Sustainability Simplified™. Newalta trades on the TSX as NAL. For more information, visit www.newalta.com.

About Tervita

Tervita is a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority – it influences our actions and shapes our culture. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "strategy", "target" and similar expressions, as they relate to Newalta, Tervita, Amalco or their respective management, are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, forward-looking information included in this news release includes information with respect to: the timing in relation to mailing of the Circular and the dates of the annual and special meeting of securityholders of Newalta and the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Tervita.

Such forward-looking information reflects the current views of Newalta and Tervita with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Newalta and Tervita. Although Newalta and Tervita believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as neither Newalta nor Tervita can give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks in respect of the Arrangement. Additional information on factors that could affect Newalta's operations or financial results are included in the Circular and in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this document and, in each case, is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, neither Newalta nor Tervita intend, or assume any obligation, to update any such forward-looking information.

SOURCE Newalta Corporation

Related Links

http://www.newalta.com

