Newark Public Schools Introduces the Nelson Mandela Elementary School: Where Dreams Take Flight Towards Leadership through STEM Education

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newark Board of Education is excited to announce the opening of Nelson Mandela Elementary School in the Central Ward, a beacon of educational innovation and empowerment in our community. In its inaugural year, the school will serve students in Prekindergarten through Third Grade, growing one grade level each year up to Grade 8. As a district committed to nurturing young minds, the school's focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education will pave the way for students to soar as future leaders.

As the 9th new school unveiled by Superintendent Roger Leόn since taking the helm of Newark Public Schools, he continues to honor his commitment to provide families with a variety of options as defined in the 10-Year Strategic Plan, The Next Decade 2020-30.

"We will unleash potential, ignite curiosity, and cultivate critical thinking skills through hands-on experiences," said Superintendent Leόn. "And by engaging with real-world challenges and cutting-edge technologies, students at Nelson Mandela Elementary School will develop the problem-solving abilities and creativity necessary to excel in the modern world," he added.

Dreams will take flight in the school's namesake, Nelson Mandela, a symbol of resilience and unwavering dedication to positive change. Just as President Mandela inspired a nation, the school aims to inspire students to dream big, to reach for the stars, and to believe in their ability to make a difference in Newark and beyond.

Board President Norton said, "We can change the lives of our students, their families, and community through education. With this philosophy at the core, the Nelson Mandela Elementary School will empower students to turn their dreams into reality".

Recognizing that education is a collective endeavor, a strong community school partnership is essential for nurturing well-rounded individuals. The Nelson Mandela Elementary School is dedicated to working closely with parents, local businesses, and community organizations to create a supportive and enriching learning environment. Together, they will shape the future leaders of our community.

The inauguration of Nelson Mandela Elementary School marks an exciting chapter in the educational landscape of the district and our city. We invite parents, students, educators, and community members to join us in our mission to nurture young minds, inspire leadership, and propel dreams toward realization.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Nancy J. Deering, Acting Communications Director
[email protected]

About Newark Public Schools

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

