Newark Public Schools Now Hiring Staff for New Media High School Opening in 2026

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Public Schools has posted principal, teaching, administrative, and support staff positions for New Media High School, which is scheduled to open in September 2026 with a mission of preparing students for careers in content creation, video media production, and entertainment management.

"New Media High School is an opportunity for teachers, school leaders, and creative professionals to help build something truly groundbreaking," said Superintendent León. "If you are passionate about innovation, eager to collaborate with industry partners, and committed to preparing students for careers in content creation, video media production, or entertainment management, we want you. This is a chance to shape a school, a program, and – most importantly – the futures of our students."

"Newark Public Schools is calling on talented teachers and professionals who want their work to have a lasting impact," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "New Media High School needs skilled, forward-thinking staff who are excited to teach, mentor, and help students turn their creativity into careers. We invite professionals who believe in public education and Newark's potential to be part of this historic launch."

Like the district's new high schools, New Media High School will provide students with real-world industry experiences through partnerships with higher education and other post-secondary institutions and industry leaders. The school will offer students apprenticeships, internships, and employment with industry leaders.

Eighth-grade students interested in attending New Media High School and becoming part of the school's first ninth-grade class are encouraged to apply at NewarkEnrolls.org, as the application deadline closes by January 30th.

When it opens, New Media High School will be the 12th school to open since Superintendent León was appointed in 2018.

