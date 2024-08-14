NewBeauty Announces Inaugural NB100 Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is proud to announce its first annual NewBeauty 100 awards, a new initiative that highlights the next big brands in beauty.

Through a rigorous vetting process of interviews, in-depth analysis, research and expert insight over the past six months, we've identified 100 influential brands, launched in 2018 or later, at the forefront of the future of beauty.

From supplements and devices to cutting-edge ingredients and ground-breaking delivery systems, these brands represent the very best in "what's next." Not only are their product lineups impressive, but they also all have the innovation and influence to continue to pave the way and leave a notable mark on the beauty industry.

"The NB100 initiative is one of the most important franchises we've launched in the past 20 years," says Mike Glaicar, NewBeauty's CEO. "The products and services our NB100 winners have developed will shape the future of our industry for many years to come. We're incredibly proud of this list and are eager to support our winning brands in any way we can moving forward."

NewBeauty 100 winners are featured on NewBeauty.com, highlighting reasons our team felt they were deserving of the win and what their founders are focused on in the future.

Click here to see the full list!

