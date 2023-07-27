NewBeauty Launches "Beauty for All" Initiative Highlighting Diversity and Inclusivity in Aesthetics

News provided by

NewBeauty

27 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty, the leading authority in beauty, is thrilled to announce the "Beauty for All" initiative to highlight and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the aesthetic space. In today's ever-evolving world, creating opportunities for representation and informed discussions surrounding disparities in beauty can only help to propel our industry forward.

The initiative will highlight and uplift content creators from varied backgrounds, providing them with a platform to share their expertise and unique perspectives. "NewBeauty is committed to creating a powerful impact by delivering new and original content that celebrates beauty in all its forms, featuring a roster of talented new voices from various backgrounds," says Chief Brand and Content Officer Steffanie Attenberg. "Our commitment to inclusivity drives us to ensure every consumer sees themselves represented. We've invited a talented group of contributors, enabling us to capture new voices in beauty to help shape the conversation and create a more inclusive and comprehensive experience."

NewBeauty's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity has been acknowledged through prestigious awards and accolades. Notably, the publication was honored with the Folio award, recognizing their exceptional content that champions inclusivity in aesthetics.

Mike Glaicar, NewBeauty's Chief Operating Officer, who spearheaded the initiative in partnership with L'Oréal's Dermatological Beauty Division, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative, stating, "We believe that every area of aesthetics should be accessible to, and representative of, all beauty consumers. Through this initiative, we aim to empower readers to redefine beauty and embrace their unique aesthetic journeys."

"It is important for us to address major barriers to diversity in dermatology to create sustainable and real industry change with other leaders for physicians and patients alike," says L'Oréal Division President, Christina Fair. "Our brands are committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion and excited to do so in partnership with NewBeauty."

The "Beauty for All" campaign has already launched, generating exciting and engaging content on the latest hot topics in aesthetics. Thought-provoking conversations are emerging, and substantial traffic from our readers proves that we're moving in the right direction. Join us at NewBeauty.com on this transformative journey as we redefine current standards and strive to create a more inclusive industry.

About NewBeauty
When it first hit stands, NewBeauty carved a unique niche as the only magazine 100 percent dedicated to beauty. Since its inception, no other brand has done more to educate millions of consumers on how to make better beauty decisions. Created to fill a void where real, in-depth, and trusted beauty information was nearly impossible to find, NewBeauty has grown into a leading powerhouse luxury brand that empowers consumers everywhere. NewBeauty delivers cutting-edge information and solutions in a range of options from the latest beauty products, treatments, and cosmetic enhancement procedures to advancements in health and wellness.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.
Contact Information:
[email protected] 

SOURCE NewBeauty

Also from this source

Chapel Hill, NC dermatologist Dr. Beth Goldstein Selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

Miami Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Paul Afrooz Named NewBeauty Top Doctor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.