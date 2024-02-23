NewBeauty Magazine Launches NB100 Initiative to Spotlight Next-Gen Beauty Brands

News provided by

NewBeauty

23 Feb, 2024, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The definitive beauty authority, NewBeauty, announces the NB100 initiative, a groundbreaking platform designed to discover and promote the most innovative and impactful new brands in the beauty industry.

NewBeauty Magazine, renowned for its authoritative voice in beauty trends, innovations and breakthroughs, unveiled its NB100 initiative today. This new endeavor is dedicated to identifying and showcasing the beauty industry's next major brands, offering unparalleled exposure and recognition within the highly competitive beauty market.

The NB100 initiative aims to spotlight emerging beauty companies that demonstrate unique brand identities, high-quality products and a strong vision for the future. With a rich history of highlighting future giants in the industry, such as IT Cosmetics and Drunk Elephant, NewBeauty now seeks to extend its influence by supporting the next wave of beauty innovators.

Submissions are now being accepted until March 31, 2024. A selection process will follow, culminating in the announcement of the winners, who will receive significant coverage across NewBeauty's extensive platforms.

Eligible companies must have been founded after January 1, 2018, and exhibit a combination of the following criteria: a unique brand identity, a meaningful value proposition, dedication to quality, consistent investment in product development, a proven track record of growth, a strong consumer following, a commitment to their community, and exceptional leadership.

Mike Glaicar, Chief Executive Officer of NewBeauty, emphasized the initiative's significance, stating, "The NB100 initiative is not only about recognition—it's a driving force for the future of beauty. We are dedicated to discovering and promoting innovative brands. By providing a platform for these brands to showcase their strengths, we demonstrate our commitment to growth, creativity, and the unique stories each brand has to tell."

Learn more about NB100 and the application process HERE.

About NewBeauty: Founded in 2005, NewBeauty stands as the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. Each issue offers readers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering them with knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for beauty news and information.

Contact Information:
[email protected]

SOURCE NewBeauty

