NewBeauty Reveals Its 2021 Beauty Award Winners

"While our Beauty Awards issue is always impactful, this year is especially unique and exciting," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Brand Officer, NewBeauty. "In addition to offering our readers a 'new' way to shop, we're introducing new categories, a new methodology, and an extra layer of feedback to truly present the very best in expert-backed beauty."

To curate the winning list from 10,000-plus submissions, products underwent a rigorous vetting process with more than three months of testing and numerous rounds of discussion and debate. NewBeauty editors also enlisted the help of a Pro Panel, a group of 30 board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons, to provide insight on in-office treatments, ingredients and more. The finalists were then voted on by NewBeauty editors to determine the best of the best across 10 categories: Skin, Hair, Makeup, In-Office Treatments, Post-Procedure, Smile, Scent, Body, Wellness, and Innovations.

"Like in every other area of business, we relied heavily on the virtual element of this experience. It started at the beginning stages with the early rounds of testing and extends through the final, very shoppable digital component," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Revenue Officer, NewBeauty.

The NewBeauty Awards are announced in the Spring issue of NewBeauty, on newsstands nationwide April 6, 2021. The full list of winners is published at newbeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

