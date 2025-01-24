NewBeauty Top Doctor, New York Plastic Surgeon Elie Levine, MD Offers Expertise in Cutting Edge Technology

Known internationally for his excellence in surgery, Dr. Levine's approach combines expert technical skill with a deep understanding of individual anatomy for the most natural-looking results. Frequently lending his expertise to the development of new technologies allows him to remain at the forefront of in-office aesthetic treatments.

"Quantum RF is the latest and new pure skin tightening device, and I am one of the first nationally to have it. It's cutting-edge technology," says Dr. Levine.

The advanced radio frequency technology in Quantum RF combined with the new Morpheus8 Burst Deep allows for multiple depths of treatment. Minimally invasive and clinically proven for soft tissue contraction and collagen building, this is the next generation of minimally invasive multi-modality skin tightening. As an expert in Quantum RF Skin Tightening, Dr. Levine teaches other doctors the intricacies of this novel technology.

Committed to the best in patient care and results, Dr. Levine offers patients a customized approach to their goals that integrates surgical expertise with the most effective non-invasive technologies to meet and even exceed patient expectations.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

