NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTOR VALERIE CALLENDER, MD NAMED PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN DERMATOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is proud to announce that NewBeauty Top Doctor and internationally recognized board-certified dermatologist Valerie Callender, MD has been named President of The American Dermatological Association (ADA).

Founded in 1876, The ADA recognizes, discusses and develops solutions for problems in the area of dermatologic health care, research and education to advance the care and treatment of patients with skin disease. As an independent, non-profit, self-funded organization, the American Dermatological Association provides objective analyses and recommendations regarding the complex challenges faced by dermatology.

Known for her sensitive and cutting-edge approach to the management and correction of hair loss and the treatment of pigment disorders, board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology Dr. Callender is the saving grace for many women plagued with skin and hair concerns. She is highly regarded as the go-to expert for hair loss treatment.

She is the Founder and Medical Director of the Callender Dermatology and Cosmetic Center located in Glenn Dale, MD and serves patients throughout the entire Washington, D.C. area. Dr. Callender offers a variety of aesthetic and medical treatments in addition to her hair loss and pigmentation specialties.

In addition to her position with the ADA, she has held numerous leadership roles including the Women's Dermatologic Society and the Skin of Color Society, where she is Past President of both societies and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the American Academy of Dermatology. She has been an esteemed NewBeauty Top Doctor partner since 2018.

Dr. Callender received her medical degree from Howard University where she also did her residency and currently serves as a Professor of Dermatology at the College of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

To learn more about Dr. Callender and Callender Dermatology and Cosmetic Center and book a consultation, visit callenderskin.com or NewBeauty.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

