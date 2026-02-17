NEWBEAUTY'S WINTER 2026 'STATE OF AESTHETICS' REPORT REVEALS TOP COSMETIC PROCEDURE TRENDS

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty has released The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Winter 2026, a data-driven editorial supplement powered by the BeautyEngine platform. The report offers real-time insight into how today's aesthetics-focused consumers are planning treatments, navigating aging and prioritizing long-term maintenance.

Based on surveys conducted throughout late 2025, the Winter 2026 report highlights how patients are approaching menopause, hair health, GLP-1–related weight loss and preventive care. The findings reflect a clear shift away from one-off procedures toward more personalized, long-term aesthetic strategies.

"Patients are paying closer attention to longevity, health optimization and how they look and feel over time," says Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. "That shift is driving increased interest in menopause care, hair health, skin quality and ongoing maintenance."

Key findings from the Winter 2026 report include:

Patients prioritize natural-looking results. Sixty percent of respondents want to look younger than their age, while 35.4 percent prefer a well-maintained version of themselves.

Among respondents navigating menopause, 74.3 percent are interested in energy-based treatments and 70.5 percent seek topical products designed for menopausal skin.

Most patients begin with supplements (68.8 percent) and scalp-health products (57 percent) before exploring in-office options.

Facial changes are reported by 68.5 percent of users, with 77 percent booking their first cosmetic treatment within six months. Neurotoxin injections remain the most planned short-term treatment, while filler is increasingly used for facial balancing rather than overt enhancement.

Facial changes are reported by 68.5 percent of users, with 77 percent booking their first cosmetic treatment within six months. Neurotoxin injections remain the most planned short-term treatment, while filler is increasingly used for facial balancing rather than overt enhancement. Beauty spending remains protected despite economic caution. While 59 percent of respondents say they are being more mindful with money, only six percent would reduce spending on skin care, which continues to outrank dining, travel and fashion.

The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Winter 2026 was released alongside NewBeauty's Winter issue and shared with leading aesthetic providers nationwide.

Click here to access a copy of the digital report.

