NewCloud Networks selects Epsilon for Colocation to support its BaaS, DRaaS, and Cloud Solutions

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, was selected by NewCloud Networks, a global provider of cloud computing and cloud communications services, for hyper-connected and scalable colocation solutions. NewCloud Networks will grow its presence at 60 Hudson Street, New York, with a highly secure and resilient hosting environment.

The deployment will support NewCloud Networks' Backup as Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and a suite of Cloud solutions. It also gains access to Epsilon's Global Interconnect Fabric, which enables seamless interconnect with over 220 data centres and connects with more than 600 network operators, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Internet Exchanges (IXs).

"BaaS, DRaaS and public, private and hybrid Cloud are some of the fastest growing enterprise solutions in the world. They require trusted colocation solutions combined with flexible and agile network to meet new demand. Our work with NewCloud Networks demonstrates how we can help 'as a Service' providers grow their businesses at scale," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "Across the US, we're seeing a growing demand for a new connectivity model that is efficient and better able to serve the needs of Cloud solutions providers."

Epsilon operates data centre facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York. Each hub is strategically located for hosting applications and services while offering seamless connectivity to global data centres, IXs and CSPs. Epsilon provides guaranteed management, maintenance, and availability of hosting without the need for local presence. Customers can focus on their core business while Epsilon ensures they have the infrastructure and support required.

"We pride ourselves on offering an exceptional Quality of Service for our enterprise customers. We only select the best Data Centre and Colocation facilities to build the foundation for our Cloud hubs," said Sam V. Kumar, founder & CEO at NewCloud Networks. "Epsilon has given us the ability to efficiently grow our presence in New York with direct access to local, regional and global connectivity. That is a real competitive advantage for our business in the Cloud era."

NewCloud Networks provides Backup, Disaster Recovery, Production Cloud, Hosted PBX and Security as a Service. It has more than 2,500 cloud customers, 2,000+ sales partners, and seven core cloud solutions delivered from its unified cloud platform. NewCloud Networks' solutions are built using best in breed technology and hosted on its ultra-low latency network in the United States and Europe.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications network service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 26 markets. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal, and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai, and Sofia.

For more information, visit www.epsilontel.com.

About New Cloud Networks

Newcloud Networks (NCN) is a global cloud computing and communications provider specializing in production cloud, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud security services, all combined with managed services. NCN delivers real value, maximum performance, and solutions that are customized to customers' needs. NCN's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPPA, and PCI compliant and features best of breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle - take care of customers, partners, and employees, and everything will take care of itself - has led to 95% cloud customer retention rate to date. For more information, visit www.newcloudnetworks.com.

Connect with NewCloud Networks on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sherman Peh

Public Relations Manager

+65-6813-4905

sherman.peh@epsilontel.com

SOURCE Epsilon

Related Links

http://www.epsilontel.com

