NewCo Capital Group Pays Special Bonuses having maintained full salaries and benefits packages through the difficult and ongoing pandemic.

In December 2020, CNBC reported that a MagnifyMoney survey revealed that roughly 1 in 3 full-time workers experienced a pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. NewCo believes that not only did most companies not pay any special bonuses to their employees, some providers of capital unfortunately forced pay reductions of at least 10 percent on their already underpaid staff.

Albert Gahfi, CEO of NewCo, said, "We founded NewCo to promote a sustainable-funding solution for small business owners while providing greater opportunities for our employees and contractors alike. Newco's delivery on that promise is consistent with that mission and we're proud to be a citadel during these difficult times. Our values and corporate culture continues to guide us and NewCo will continue to deliver an exceptional product and retain its position and influence as a Preferred Merchant Cash Advance provider within the industry."

About NewCo Capital Group, LLC

NewCo Capital Group is an Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital. As a Preferred Provider, the company is focused on fostering growth within the Small and Midsize Business (SMB) ecosystem. We are passionate about providing fast and easy access to capital for small businesses to help them grow, scale and create jobs. Our technology, proprietary methods and extensive experience is what differentiates us allowing us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to provide value to our Merchants and employees alike.

