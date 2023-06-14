NEWCOMMA SECURES PRE-SEED FUNDING FROM SFC CAPITAL TO REVOLUTIONISE THE AFRICAN + BLACK CREATIVE INDUSTRY

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewComma , a groundbreaking social media platform empowering African and Black creatives, has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round in partnership with SFC Capital, the UK's leading early-stage investment firm. The funding will accelerate NewComma's tech development, and empower African/Black creatives to reshape the global creative industry.

Copyright: NewComma, 2023

With thousands of users on the platform, NewComma provides them a digital space to showcase their portfolios, connect with professionals, and explore job opportunities. Employers can discover exceptional talent while ensuring diversity in global companies with budget-friendly data-driven recruitment tools.

"NewComma presents a unique opportunity to transform the African creative industry," says Ed Stevenson, Investment Executive at SFC Capital. "We were impressed by NewComma's innovative approach and passion for empowering African/Black talent, combined with their understanding of the market's potential, it convinced us to support their vision."

By 2030, young Africans are projected to comprise 42% of the global youth population, necessitating the establishment of supportive structures. Especially as Africa's digital economy expands and remote work becomes more prevalent.

Natalie Narh, CEO and Co-Founder of NewComma, asserts, "When people talk about Africa today, they often refer to immense opportunities that lie ahead. We believe Africa is now." Nigel Atta-Mensah, NewComma's COO and Co-Founder, adds, "African governments need to create 18 million new jobs annually to accommodate the ambitious population entering the workforce; by nurturing creatives into the formal sector, we can provide countless opportunities."

To learn more about NewComma and hire diverse creative talent, visit newcomma.com .

Boilerplate:

NewComma empowers African creatives through a disruptive social media platform that offers showcasing, networking, and job opportunities. With digital portfolios and data-driven recruitment tools, it revolutionises hiring globally. By fostering connectivity and growth in the African creative industry, NewComma empowers talent and drives innovation across the continent and its diaspora.

SFC Capital is the UK's most active seed-stage investor, providing seed capital and support to promising British startups. By combining our leading investment funds with our angel syndicate, we have created a unique model that provides investors with diversified exposure to high-potential SEIS and EIS-qualifying businesses. Since 2012, SFC has invested in over 450 startups and partnered with the likes of British Business Investments to support innovation across all UK regions. To learn more about what we do and see our portfolio, visit sfccapital.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096765/NewComma.jpg

SOURCE NewComma