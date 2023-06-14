NEWCOMMA SECURES PRE-SEED FUNDING FROM SFC CAPITAL TO REVOLUTIONISE THE AFRICAN + BLACK CREATIVE INDUSTRY

News provided by

NewComma

14 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewComma, a groundbreaking social media platform empowering African and Black creatives, has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round in partnership with SFC Capital, the UK's leading early-stage investment firm. The funding will accelerate NewComma's tech development, and empower African/Black creatives to reshape the global creative industry.

Continue Reading
Copyright: NewComma, 2023
Copyright: NewComma, 2023

With thousands of users on the platform, NewComma provides them a digital space to showcase their portfolios, connect with professionals, and explore job opportunities. Employers can discover exceptional talent while ensuring diversity in global companies with budget-friendly data-driven recruitment tools.

"NewComma presents a unique opportunity to transform the African creative industry," says Ed Stevenson, Investment Executive at SFC Capital. "We were impressed by NewComma's innovative approach and passion for empowering African/Black talent, combined with their understanding of the market's potential, it convinced us to support their vision."

By 2030, young Africans are projected to comprise 42% of the global youth population, necessitating the establishment of supportive structures. Especially as Africa's digital economy expands and remote work becomes more prevalent.

Natalie Narh, CEO and Co-Founder of NewComma, asserts, "When people talk about Africa today, they often refer to immense opportunities that lie ahead. We believe Africa is now." Nigel Atta-Mensah, NewComma's COO and Co-Founder, adds, "African governments need to create 18 million new jobs annually to accommodate the ambitious population entering the workforce; by nurturing creatives into the formal sector, we can provide countless opportunities."

To learn more about NewComma and hire diverse creative talent, visit newcomma.com.

Boilerplate:

NewComma empowers African creatives through a disruptive social media platform that offers showcasing, networking, and job opportunities. With digital portfolios and data-driven recruitment tools, it revolutionises hiring globally. By fostering connectivity and growth in the African creative industry, NewComma empowers talent and drives innovation across the continent and its diaspora.

SFC Capital is the UK's most active seed-stage investor, providing seed capital and support to promising British startups. By combining our leading investment funds with our angel syndicate, we have created a unique model that provides investors with diversified exposure to high-potential SEIS and EIS-qualifying businesses. Since 2012, SFC has invested in over 450 startups and partnered with the likes of British Business Investments to support innovation across all UK regions. To learn more about what we do and see our portfolio, visit sfccapital.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096765/NewComma.jpg

SOURCE NewComma

Also from this source

NEWCOMMA OBTIENT UN FINANCEMENT DE DÉMARRAGE DE LA PART DE SFC CAPITAL POUR RÉVOLUTIONNER L'INDUSTRIE CRÉATIVE AFRICAINE ET NOIRE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.