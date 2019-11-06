NewDay USA Award Winning Paid Internship Program Enters Fourth Year

FULTON, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA announced it is recruiting 150 interns for its award-winning paid winter internship program, now entering its fourth year. The one-week winter break internship was designed for college seniors looking to gain experience in the workplace. Upon graduation, participants have a chance to gain possible full-time career opportunities at NewDay USA.

Since its launch in 2017, over 300 college seniors have gone through the program and more than half have been offered jobs at NewDay USA. The internship program includes a "Money Smart" series that teaches interns personal finance skills, including how to save up to buy a house. The average NewDay employee becomes a homeowner within three years with the company.

"I came here seven years ago right out of college, and NewDay has given me the opportunity to work my way up in leadership and obtain my Executive MBA at Wharton," said Michael "MO" Oursler, Chief Credit Officer and instructor in the program. "It's the perfect opportunity for college seniors."

The program also features prominent leaders as guest speakers, who teach interns the values of leadership, teamwork and the philosophy of what it takes to win in business and in life. Past speakers have included Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh, famed Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Dr. Rajshree Agarwal, director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland.

"NewDay USA is proud to be training the next generation of mortgage bankers to lead our industry," said CEO, Rob Posner. "We are giving our college interns an opportunity to learn about critical life skills as well as the value of home ownership. Lessons that are not typically taught in the classroom."

To be eligible for the internship program, a candidate must be a current full-time senior pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree at a U.S. accredited university and expected to graduate in 2020. Candidates must also have demonstrated academic success, strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to travel to Fulton, Maryland, where training is held.

Interested candidates can apply online at https://careers.newdayusa.com/internships or call (844) 619-2857 for more information. NewDay USA also recruits interns during Superday events, when interested college students are invited to the company's headquarters and given a crash course on the company's business and culture. The next Superday information sessions will be held on November 8, November 22 and December 13, 2019.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

