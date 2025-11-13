NewDay USA Launches Admiral Certification Program to Ensure Military Families Receive The Customer Service and Support Their Sacrifice Deserves

New national program equips real estate agents with specialized training to ensure Veterans receive expert guidance and advocacy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA today announced the launch of the Admiral Certification program, a first-of-its-kind national credential for real estate agents who serve Veterans and Service Members looking to buy a home.

In today's competitive real estate market, Veterans and Service Members seeking to achieve the dream of homeownership have faced unseen bias and outdated misconceptions about the VA Home Loan benefit. These barriers – from agents discouraging sellers from accepting their offers to confusion over eligibility and financing – have delayed or indefinitely deferred homeownership for our nation's heroes.

The Admiral Certification Program was created to change that. By educating, vetting, and certifying real estate agents, NewDay USA aims to ensure that every Veteran and Service Member has access to an agent who understands their unique needs, advocates for their interests, and delivers a confident, streamlined homebuying experience.

With automatic delegated authority from the VA, NewDay also ensures that Veterans and Service Members receive full credit and income approvals prior to beginning the process of searching for a home, with NewDay USA-designated underwriters who are staffed seven days a week and can provide loan approvals in an hour or less. This means customers can compete like cash buyers and close in as few as 15 days.

"NewDay's new certification program for real estate agents reflects our commitment to honoring the service of our nation's heroes," said Admiral Thomas C. Lynch, USN (Ret.), Executive Chairman of NewDay USA. "We're proud to create a trusted network of professionals who share our dedication to serving Veterans and Service Members with excellence and integrity."

The program establishes a network of trusted agents who understand the unique aspects of the VA Home Loan benefit, share the Admiral's mission to put one million Veterans in homes, and are equipped to deliver exceptional service to military families. Agents who meet all required criteria will be deemed "Admiral-Certified."

Certified agents will gain access to a network of pre-qualified NewDay Home borrowers, exclusive product resources, co-branded marketing materials, and listing in the "Admiral Network" directory – a trusted national referral hub for Veterans.

The structured certification process ensures that participants demonstrate both professional excellence and a deep commitment to servicing the military community.

These criteria include:

Veteran Feedback: NewDay USA requires that agents are reviewed and rated by the Veterans they serve, showcasing strong testimonials and a proven record of exceptional service.

NewDay USA requires that agents are reviewed and rated by the Veterans they serve, showcasing strong testimonials and a proven record of exceptional service. Industry Experience: All agents must have a record of demonstrated success and professionalism in residential real estate.

All agents must have a record of demonstrated success and professionalism in residential real estate. Verification of Licensing: NewDay USA will ensure that every Admiral-Certified agent has an active state real estate license and is confirmed to be in good standing.

NewDay USA will ensure that every Admiral-Certified agent has an active state real estate license and is confirmed to be in good standing. Association with a Brokerage: NewDay USA will verify that every agent has a brokerage affiliation so that we know our buyers are in good hands.

NewDay USA will verify that every agent has a brokerage affiliation so that we know our buyers are in good hands. Years of Experience: Agents must meet a minimum of two years of experience and proven market expertise.

Additionally, as part of the training and certification process, Admiral-Certified agents will participate in multiple training modules, tailored to ensure that they are able to best meet the needs of Veterans and Service Members. They must also pass an examination and will undergo ongoing trainings to ensure mastery of both the NewDay Home offering and the VA Home Loan benefit, among other key areas of importance for our buyers.

"The Admiral Certification raises the bar for real-estate professionals serving military families," said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. "It ensures agents have the knowledge and confidence to guide Veterans through every step of the process and deliver the kind of service their sacrifice deserves – so every Veteran and Service Member has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream."

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved.

NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit www.newdayusa.com.

SOURCE NewDay USA