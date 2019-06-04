NewDay USA Awards Four New Scholarships to Children of Deployed Georgia National Guard Soldiers

The four recipients were selected for the 2019 scholarship awards based on their mothers' and fathers' deployments, as well as their scholastic record of achievement. Recipients not only showed signs of being hard working in school, but in their homes through helping their parent while another parent is deployed or working.

"At NewDay USA, we acknowledge the significant sacrifice of our service men and women as well as their families and their commitment to our country during the Global War on Terror," said Rob Posner, Founder and CEO of NewDay USA. "The purpose of this scholarship is to support young men and women in their pursuit of academic success and character development, and to prepare them to become our next generation of leaders."

"NewDay recognizes these enormous sacrifices servicemembers and veterans make and we are all incredibly grateful," said Lt General William Caldwell (Ret)., President of Georgia Military College. "We have set an environment in place, but NewDay has given them the ability to receive an education with us."

Rob Posner was further honored by GMC Prep School through an invitation to speak during graduation at the Milledgeville Campus. As commencement speaker, Rob encouraged those graduating to go out into the world and continue to use the skills learned at the Georgia Military College Preparatory School to forward their imminent successes. Rob said in his speech, "In life, you will feel the joy of success and the hardship of failure. But it is your principles and values you have been given by your parents, your faith, and your experience at GMC that will define you in victory or defeat."

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, Veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military Veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides full scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military Veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation, as well as to children of those with a successful deployment record in the Global War on Terror. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also plays a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC, which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

