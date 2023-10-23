NewDay USA Named Finalist for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2023 Citizens Awards

Leading VA lender recognized for improving the lives of veterans and their families

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, a fintech company and one of the nation's leading VA mortgage lenders, announced today that it was named a finalist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2023 Citizens Awards, honoring purpose-driven businesses for their leadership in solving the world's biggest challenges. NewDay USA was nominated in the Best Corporate Steward: Small and Middle Market Business category for its commitment toward improving the lives of veterans and their families and helping them realize the American dream of homeownership.

"We're delighted the U.S. Chamber Foundation has recognized our work giving back to those who have made immense sacrifices for our nation," NewDay USA CEO Rob Posner said. "Our employees are deeply committed to helping our customers achieve financial security and have volunteered thousands of hours to honor and support military families, so this honor truly belongs to them."

For more than two decades, the Citizens Awards program has recognized the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives that leverage a company's talent, resources and expertise to improve communities.

In addition to serving active servicemembers and veterans in making informed financial decisions about their VA Home Loan Benefits, NewDay USA employees actively support veterans and their families through philanthropic initiatives. The company's nonprofit arm, the NewDay USA Foundation, has provided more than $10 million in educational scholarships to more than 126 children of servicemembers nationwide, including 14 Gold Star children and 64 children of severely disabled military veterans.

Other organizations that NewDay has supported through the foundation includes the Medal of Honor Foundation, Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and Baltimore Station.

"I am proud that our corporate citizenship initiatives not only provide economic benefits, but also transform the lives of veterans and their families," Posner said. "Our focus on financial literacy, housing, scholarships, and employee engagement generates shared value by positively impacting communities, employees, and stakeholders."

A total of 28 companies in nine categories have been named finalists for this year's Citizens Awards. Winners will be announced at the 25th Annual Conference and Corporate Citizenship Awards ceremony on November 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C. Winners will be determined by a selection committee comprised of thought leaders and executives for each category.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. The company's fintech approach to lending increases VA loan approvals by using big data and AI to predict borrower performance. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of NewDay Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.NewDayUSA.com.

Press Contact

Sam Garcia, Publicist

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

214.762.4457 | [email protected]

SOURCE NewDay USA