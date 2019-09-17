NewDay USA Awards Scholarships to Children of Service Members Fighting War on Terror

FULTON, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NewDay USA, one of the Nation's largest VA mortgage lenders, has awarded scholarships to six children of Veterans and service members who have fought and died in the War on Terror. The scholarships cover the full four-year tuition at the Georgia Military College Preparatory School in Milledgeville, Georgia.

"Our servicemembers and their families have sacrificed so much to protect this nation," NewDay USA's chairman, Retired Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch, explained. "Being able to help these families – particularly on a solemn day like September 11 – is an honor for the entire NewDay team."

The latest awards bring to more than 60 the number of scholarships that have been awarded by NewDay through its NewDay USA Foundation, which provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military Veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. At least one parent of each recipient has been deployed during the Global War on Terror.

"The people at NewDay recognize the enormous sacrifices servicemembers, Veterans and their families make, and we are all incredibly grateful," said Lt. General William Caldwell (Ret.), President of Georgia Military College.

NewDay USA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Posner, who spoke at the graduation ceremony at Georgia Military College during May, noted that the scholarship awards are being presented in the name of his father, Allan Posner.

"My father was a Veteran and sacrificed to send his son to a JROTC military school to learn the values and principles of duty, honor and country," Posner said. "It is an honor to be able to pay it forward to these outstanding young men and women, who will be the future leaders of our country."



About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, Veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military Veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military Veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

