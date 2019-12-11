NewDay USA Named Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun

FULTON, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading mortgage companies, has been named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun, based on confidential surveys of its employees. The achievement is an indication of a highly satisfied workforce, a committed management team and a healthy organization.

NewDay USA was selected from hundreds of companies in Baltimore and surrounding counties that were nominated for the award. The Top Workplaces lists are based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"It is an honor to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun as one of the area's best employers," NewDay Founder and CEO Rob Posner said. "The team at NewDay has the creativity, energy and spirit to not only build NewDay USA into the number one company in the nation serving veteran families but to also build a business that focuses on the importance of both profit and purpose. I am proud of our employees who do an incredible job of serving veterans and military families each and every day."

It is the third time that NewDay USA has been named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun. The company was also recently recognized among the "Top Entry Level Employers" by CollegeGrad, selected as "One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies" by Inc. 5000, and most recently awarded the title of "Best Military Lender" by National Mortgage Professional. NewDay additionally received the "Corporate Culture Award" from SmartCEO.

"While it is our mission to serve active-duty service members and veterans, it is our employees who make it happen," added Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch (USN Ret.), chairman of NewDay USA. "They are some of the best and brightest in the mortgage industry."

NewDay USA recently announced it has increased its hiring in the Baltimore area as its business surges. Many of NewDay's employees are recruited from local colleges after graduation. Once on board, new recruits receive an extensive mortgage education at NewDay USA University, the company's state-of-the-art facility where they are trained specifically to help military service members and veterans with their home financing needs. Through its recruiting, training and development efforts, NewDay is creating a new generation of mortgage bankers.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com. For more information about careers with NewDay USA, visit https://careers.newdayusa.com.

