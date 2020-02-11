NewDay USA's Top Brass Join Forces with "Military Makeover" to Renovate Home of Fallen Navy Veteran

FULTON, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of U.S. Navy veteran Chris Hixon, who tragically lost his life while defending high school students at the Parkland, Florida shooting two years ago, received a "Military Makeover" for their home with help from NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading VA mortgage companies. Hixon was a retired Machinist Mate First Class who served in the Persian Gulf during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He dedicated 27 years of his life to the Navy.

"Military Makeover" is a weekly half-hour television series hosted by Montel Williams and dedicated to giving back to veterans. NewDay USA chairman, retired Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch, and his team of employees went to Florida to build a memorial garden in honor of First Mate Hixon.

Admiral Lynch, who served 32 years in the Navy, was especially proud of this fallen Navy veteran for his incredible act of heroism noting, "First Mate Hixon's bravery shows how veterans continue to serve with valor long after they've left the service. It's been an honor and privilege to serve his family."

Hixon's family still lives in the house that Chris and his wife, Debra, shared for 28 years which was Debra's childhood home. Debra has been a schoolteacher for 30 years and was the daughter of a Navy veteran.

There will be 10 "Military Makeover" episodes featuring the Hixons beginning February 14. Segments will air on Militarymakeover.tv as well as nationally on Lifetime Television and in national broadcast syndication. The segment will stream 24 hours a day on the http://militarymakeover.tv/ website to allow the viewer to pursue the story.

NewDay USA is a partner with a number of community service projects such as "Military Makeover" because volunteerism plays a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce.

The company's philanthropic arm, the NewDay USA Foundation, has provided over $2 million in four-year scholarships for JROTC military high schools across the nation to the children of fallen and disabled military veterans. The Foundation contributes 5% of its net income to military friendly organizations and is a key partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

