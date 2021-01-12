NewEdge Collaborates with All Purpose Networks and Parallel Wireless on Mil5G Initiatives

AYER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewEdge, a pioneer in the emerging Open RAN ecosystem, announced a collaboration effort with Parallel Wireless, the leading ALL G Open RAN software provider, and All Purpose Networks, a pioneer in MEC, on a number of projects that provide a complete end-to-end system to meet Mil5G's network requirements.

It was announced recently that the Department of Defense, with the support of the FCC, is making available up to 530 MHz of spectrum in the mid-band, which has been deemed critical for US 5G supremacy.

To address this opportunity, the partners will provide the following:

NewEdge Signal Solutions offers a broad portfolio of 5G Open RAN remote radio heads (RRH). The NewEdge Radio Units are the smallest size, weight and power consumption in their class, simultaneously satisfying multiple RF bands and modes in a single Radio Unit.

Parallel Wireless provides flexible and scalable DU and CU software. By leveraging the scale of commoditized general processor-based hardware, the software supports legacy 2G 3G 4G waveforms, and can be software upgraded to 5G.

All Purpose Networks, a pioneer in MEC (Multiple Access Edge Computing) with over thirty patents, will provide a software-based secure overlay to the underlying network. APN will provide a software component that runs on a general-purpose computer, providing unique routing and security capabilities.

The resulting collaboration will provide an end-to-end solution from the edge to the core, including a security layer for all clients and access points regardless of how they connect to the network.

Supporting Quotes

"NewEdge is at the forefront of the Open RAN movement being embraced by mobile operators around the world, was an early participant in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and a founding member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition," said Tom Lambalot, CEO of NewEdge Signal Solutions. "To ensure seamless interoperability with a respective DU (Distributed Unit), we are engaging with leading OpenRAN participants that are more focused on the software elements of the network architecture, including Parallel Wireless. As 5G continues to roll out, we are benefiting from the investments we have made in the core technologies required of a best-in-class Radio Unit offering. Our broadband Radio Units, agile in both frequency and air interface, are ideally suited to the demands of an everchanging spectrum environment. Future trends including CBRS spectrum sharing and the recent announcement by the Department of Defense will only bolster demand."

"We are collaborating with NewEdge to build a stronger Open RAN ecosystem. The NewEdge Radios will be O-RAN compliant and will interoperate with our CU & DU solutions," said Steve Papa, founder and CEO of Parallel Wireless. "We are delighted to collaborate on market-specific opportunities that leverage the strengths of each entity and usher in the era of Open RAN."

"All Purpose Networks is excited to collaborate with other leading Open RAN suppliers. One of the key items that needs to be addressed when assembling hardware and software from different vendors is security. APN has spent considerable time and effort addressing this very concern and has been issued over 30 patents that are at the core of the MEC (Multiple Access Edge Computing) and Open RAN revolution," said Jim Brewington – founder and Chairman of APN.

About NewEdge:

NewEdge™ Signal Solutions is a leader in the integrated design and manufacturing of Radio Units for both the Defense and Commercial Markets. NewEdge solves complex technical problems resulting from the explosion of frequency bands, waveforms and mobile standards, from 2G to 5G. NewEdge technology enables the virtualization of the Wireless RAN (Radio Access Network) with a highly-flexible RU (Radio Unit) that can serve multiple modes (2G/3G/4G/5G) and a diverse set of frequency bands in a single RU – SKU. For more information, please visit www.newedges2.com

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is a U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled Open RAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 74+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com.

About All Purpose Networks

All Purpose Networks (APN) is a U.S.- based company that has pioneered the concept of MEC (Multiple Access Edge Computing) and is fundamental to secure IoT and any device implementations. Their novel overlay network, employing APN routing and security software components, is a service delivery networking platform that implements routing and security functions that are not achievable using traditional IP networking. Their NMS (Network Management System), allows MVNOs or military installations to create and manage VPN: Virtual Private Network Software Libraries that allow device applications and server applications to access the overlay network in a secure fashion. The company has been awarded 30 patents to date. For more information, please visit www.allpurposenetworks.com.

SOURCE NewEdge Signal Solutions

Related Links

http://www.newedges2.com

