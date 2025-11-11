Newegg Announces Launch of Storefront on SHEIN's U.S. Marketplace

New Collaboration Offers Customers Stylish Technology Products Curated with Female Gamers in Mind

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, today announced a new partnership with Newegg, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products. The Newegg storefront on SHEIN's U.S. site will feature more than 1,000 technology products curated for gamers who prioritize personal style when purchasing the latest technology products.

SHEIN's Newegg storefront blends fashion and technology, offering customers new ways to express individuality through their devices, accessories, and home setups. From powerful gaming laptops and sleek ultrabooks to discreet earbuds and bold over-ear headphones, the assortment highlights how technology has become as much a style choice as a functional necessity. Newegg, known worldwide for its broad selection of PC components, lets customers build systems to match their style preferences, from case design to cooling systems.

"Technology is deeply personal – it's how people work, play, and express themselves," said Katie Lau, director of corporate marketing at Newegg. "This collaboration with SHEIN creates a unique opportunity to bridge fashion and technology, showing how everything from your gaming setup to your earbuds can become part of your personal identity."

According to a 2025 study from Euromonitor International, women are central to the gaming industry, with 38% of online female consumers playing weekly and driving growth across games, content, and related lifestyle products. For SHEIN and Newegg, this shift represents a chance to meet rising demand and connect with a generation that embraces fashion, lifestyle, and technology.

"We're excited to partner with Newegg to offer customers innovative products that reflect their passions and enhance their lifestyles," said George Chang, general manager and head of SHEIN Marketplace U.S. "With growing customer demand, SHEIN is evolving into a go-to destination for lifestyle products, with a focus on accessibility and self-expression."

SHEIN's Newegg online storefrontis now available and features a curated range of finished tech products. The selection will be updated seasonally, reflecting emerging trends and customer demand.

