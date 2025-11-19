Normani Debuts Her First-Ever Fashion Label, 'NORMANI,' Exclusively on SHEIN

Multi-platinum recording artist Channels Her Signature Confidence and Style

Into a New Era of Fashion With SHEIN

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Normani, the renowned artist, songwriter and cultural icon, extends her artistry into fashion with the exclusive launch of her clothing brand, NORMANI, on global online and fashion lifestyle retailer SHEIN . Known for her fearless self-expression, NORMANI embodies unapologetic confidence and bold individuality, inviting everyone to embrace their power, presence, and authenticity.

NORMANI blends quality fabrics with chic, trend-forward designs to deliver effortlessly stylish pieces accessible to all. Featuring a curated mix of edgy, streetwear-inspired looks, daring silhouettes, and refined staples, the brand empowers individuals to express their unique sense of style with confidence.

"Fashion has always been about self-expression for me, the freedom to explore who you are through what you wear. SHEIN was the perfect partner for my first clothing brand because they share my belief in making style inclusive and accessible," said Normani. "I want my fans to feel empowered to express themselves without limits or worrying about the price."

This launch marks the start of a year-long partnership between NORMANI and SHEIN, with multiple brand drops planned exclusively on SHEIN. The dynamic collaboration is just beginning, with upcoming releases set to introduce new designs, statement pieces, and seasonal favorites. Fans can expect each launch to push boundaries and redefine what accessible, iconic fashion looks like.

Shop NORMANI exclusively on SHEIN.com

About Normani

Normani is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist best known for her repeated chart-topping pop/R&B hits and unshakable anthems spiked with style, soul, and spirit. The New Orleans/Texas-raised multi-hyphenate rose to international fame as a member of pop juggernaut Fifth Harmony, performing to sold-out arenas, gathering awards, and releasing a string of multi-platinum hits. In 2018, she kickstarted her solo career with the quintuple-platinum "Love Lies" [feat. Khalid] and shortly thereafter released the quadruple-platinum "Dancing With A Stranger" with Sam Smith - marking her spot as a one to watch solo artist breaking out with two Top 10 bows on the Billboard Top 200 within a year. Her trajectory of success continued with subsequent hit singles "Motivation" (Platinum), "Diamonds" [with Megan Thee Stallion], and "Wild Side" [feat. Cardi B] – the latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts. In between tallying billions of streams, she has garnered six BMI Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a Variety Hitmaker Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. Most recently, after much anticipation, Normani released her debut album, "Dopamine," featuring collaborations with artists such as Gunna, James Blake, and Cardi B, and blending pop and R&B genres, perfectly encapsulating her musical evolution. Despite her worldwide catapult to fame, Normani has stayed true to her roots, giving back at every turn. She is the Diversity Ambassador for The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of cyberbullying and online abuse, as well as a Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

