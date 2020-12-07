Newest Business Alumni Inducted Into ASU's W. P. Carey Hall of Fame

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A pharmaceutical company leader, an entrepreneur, an attorney, and an NFL franchise executive are the newest W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees honored by Arizona State University. Previous inductees come from such diverse organizations as Papa John's, Cisco, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona, and the Big Ten Conference.

With the health and safety of the honorees and supporters in mind, the 43rd annual W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in 2021.

"The Alumni Hall of Fame not only celebrates the honorees for their significant contributions to their professions, the community, and the W. P. Carey School of Business, it also shows students they can look forward to a successful future with a high-quality education, commitment, and hard work," said W. P. Carey School Dean Amy Hillman. "It's my honor to congratulate this year's inductees on their impressive careers, public service, and contributions to our school and its legacy."

The 2020 W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:

Frank Clyburn (MBA '00) is executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Merck, overseeing human health commercial operations and the P&L for a global portfolio of medicines and vaccines. Clyburn joined Merck in 2008, leading its biologics business and advancing to leadership roles in primary care and women's health businesses, global pharmaceutical franchises, and global oncology. He is on the board of directors of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations and DuPont and is a member of the W. P. Carey Executive Leadership Council.

William Feldhorn (BS Business Administration '64) retired from a career as an entrepreneur. After running manufacturing and sales for a Dallas-based RV company, he launched National Coach Corporation in California to produce small and mid-size transit vehicles. After selling that company, Feldhorn became a developer of industrial buildings. An avid fan of outdoor activities and collectible and rally automobiles, Feldhorn and his family — including his daughters, stepson, and wife — credit ASU with providing him the tools to have a rewarding life and give back to others.

Guadalupe "Lupe" Iñiguez (BS Accountancy '70) is the founder of Iniguez Law P.A. Post-graduation, Iñiguez became a certified public accountant, was admitted to the Arizona Bar in 1975, and founded her firm, Iñiguez Law P.A. in 2009. A Martindale-Hubbell AV-rated attorney since 1984, Iñiguez was named among the top 100 Women and Minority Lawyers of the 20th Century by the Maricopa County Bar Association and the Arizona State Bar, among other recognitions. She is a founding member of Los Abogados, Arizona's Hispanic Bar Association, and has held membership on numerous state and community boards.

Russell Scibetti (MBA Sports Business and Marketing '08) is vice president of strategy and business intelligence for the New York Giants. In this role, Scibetti oversees how the business side of the organization leverages data and technology to drive revenue and fan engagement. Before this, Scibetti held leading analytics roles with KORE Software, the New York Jets, Sun Devil Athletics at ASU, and Comcast-Spectator for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is also an adjunct lecturer at Columbia University, designing and teaching courses on business intelligence in sports.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected], 480-965-3963

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in more than 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

