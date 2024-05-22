Newest Dremel® Rotary Tool Models Deliver High Performance, Versatility to Meet Consumers' Needs

Lower price, tool housing with minimum 55% recycled plastic, and enhanced post-purchase support, headline Dremel 3100 and Dremel 4000 enhancements.

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel brand is launching two new rotary tools designed to optimize consumers' hands-on experience for do-it-yourselfers of varying experience sets. With the debut of the model 3100 and the reintroduction of the enhanced model 4000, Dremel extends its corded rotary tool line-up with products that feature its first rotary tool housing made partially with recycled plastic. The rotary tools come packaged in a box designated "Widely Recyclable" by How2Recycle®. How2Recycle defines "Widely Recyclable" packages as those accepted by curbside or drop-off programs by 60% of America's recycling facilities and 50% in Canada.

New rotary tools from Dremel optimize the DIY experience with high-quality features and corresponding accessory kits inspired by consumer behavior and purchasing patterns over the years. The new 3100 and revamped 4000 models offer the precision, versatility and value that Dremel is known for, all at an affordable, approachable standpoint.

These versatile rotary tools give users endless DIY and creative functionalities with the quick switch of an accessory, making these the Multiest Tools in the World. The accessories accompanying each kit are complementary to the relevant tool, drawing from years of insights into the preferences of Dremel consumers. With a commitment to quality and value, Dremel engages with consumers beyond the point of purchase through a QR code that seamlessly connects users to valuable information regarding kit contents, comprehensive accessory details, informative "getting started" videos, and frequently asked questions.

The new 3100 and the reintroduced 4000 models aim to make DIY more affordable and approachable. These versatile powerhouses fit in the toolbox while unlocking limitless possibilities, with the ability to perform a wide range of applications, including carving, engraving, and grinding.

Bringing today's corded rotary tool technology to more affordable price points, the modern, high-performance Dremel 3100 features a 1.2 Amp motor, delivering 33 percent more power than the Dremel 200. Ideal for new-to-rotary users and intermediate DIY'ers performing functional projects around the home and other creative crafts, the Dremel 3100 is compatible with all Dremel rotary accessories and attachments. Other core features and benefits include:

Dremel 3100-1/15 Rotary Tool Kit:

MSRP of $59.99 USD and is available online at The Home Depot and Amazon now, and in-store at Lowe's home centers in July 2024 . Look for other retailers to have product later in the year.

and is available online at The Home Depot and Amazon now, and in-store at Lowe's home centers in . Look for other retailers to have product later in the year. Product Details: More affordable ( $15 less than the comparable 3000-1/25) Tool housing uses more than 65% recycled plastic 675 lawn mower blade sharpener 15 Genuine Dremel accessories Wrench & manual Two-year limited warranty



Dremel 3100-2/60 Rotary Tool Kit:

MSRP of $69.99 USD and is available exclusively at Amazon now.

and is available exclusively at Amazon now. Product Details: Packs the same features and benefits as the Dremel 3100-1/15 and additionally includes: More affordable ( $15 less than the comparable 3000-2/28) A576 sanding attachment and guide 60 Genuine Dremel accessories



To ensure consumers have a variety of effective, premium options to choose from without compromising on budget, Dremel's 4000-1/25 Rotary Tool Kit offers greater power with the 1.6 Amp motor, which is 33% more power than the 3100. The 4000-1/25 offers an exceptional value proposition and is ideal for both at-home and professional workers looking to take things up a notch, packing a punch while providing high-quality feedback control. Other core features and benefits include:

Dremel 4000-1/25 Rotary Tool Kit:

MSRP of $79.99 USD and is available exclusively at Amazon now.

and is available exclusively at Amazon now. Product Details: More affordable ( $10 less than the comparable 4000-2/30) Tool housing uses more than 55% recycled plastic Electronic feedback control provides consistent performance in the most demanding applications A576 sanding/grinding guide 25 Genuine Dremel accessories Wrench & manual Two-year limited warranty



Dremel 4000-2/32 Rotary Tool Kit:

MSRP of $89.99 USD and is available online at The Home Depot and Amazon now, and in-store at Lowe's home centers in July 2024 . Look for other retailers to have product later in the year.

and is available online at The Home Depot and Amazon now, and in-store at Lowe's home centers in . Look for other retailers to have product later in the year. Product Details: Encompasses the same benefits as the Dremel 4000-1/25, but also includes: 565 Multi-purpose cutting guide 32 Genuine Dremel accessories



Product Sustainability

As part of the Dremel brand's larger effort to make its packaging more sustainable, Dremel is pleased to offer the Dremel 3100 and Dremel 4000 without plastic bags to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

Dremel encourages consumers to call 1-800-8-BATTERY for information on Li-ion battery disposal in their area, or if nearby, to return their batteries to the US Bosch/Dremel Service Center or an authorized service center in Canada for end-of-life battery management.

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, and Ultra-Saw™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

About How2Recycle

How2Recycle® is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to American and Canadian consumers. They aim to eliminate consumer confusion and drive responsible packaging design to improve the quality of recycled materials. The coalition of forward-thinking brand, manufacturer, and converter members are empowering consumers through awareness and transparency around proper disposal. For more information visit www.how2recycle.info. If you are a company interested in joining How2Recycle contact [email protected].

SOURCE Dremel