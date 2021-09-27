NewFields Switches to Unanet AE

DULLES, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, today announced that NewFields, a global environmental, engineering and construction management firm, has switched its ERP solution and will implement Unanet ERP for Architects and Engineers. NewFields made the decision to change its ERP systems due to Unanet's industry-leading customer service, software integration capabilities and customer-first innovation.

Founded in 1995, NewFields is a 350+-person firm headquartered in Atlanta and with 19 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. It serves clients in a variety of industries, including mining, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Over the past few decades NewFields operated its offices separately, with unique business functions and processes in each. Its existing ERP solution did not enable it to generate business-wide, cross-office reports, analytics, billing or HR information.

"Our legacy technology restricted us so we operated in a siloed fashion, generating 10 different reports for 10 different offices and it was impossible to get a wholistic view of the business," said Eric Salnas, Chief Financial Officer for NewFields. "With Unanet we'll eliminate that issue and be able to be more proactive and data driven in our business and make decisions that support our strategic vision for growth, talent management and efficiency."

Another reason NewFields selected Unanet AE was Unanet's ability to respond directly to NewFields' requirements with innovation and specialized solutions. Unanet demonstrated creative and proactive thinking when tasked with solving one of NewFields' billing challenges. Rather than force-fitting an existing function, Unanet innovated and resolved this challenge for NewFields.

"Unanet is truly engaged and committed to us and our business," continued Salnas. "We don't feel like a ticket number, but instead a true partner. We get their full attention and they bring creativity, technological innovation and a superior product to the table."

"NewFields has demonstrated outstanding customer service, growth and market leadership since it's been in business, and we are honored to work with them as they implement their strategic vision," said Matt Pantana, senior vice president, A/E products. "Forward-thinking companies like NewFields prefer to work with Unanet because we're a combination of technology, service and culture."

Unanet AE is purpose-built ERP for architecture and engineering firms and offers a powerful combination of project management, business intelligence, time & expense tracking, financial, prospect management and integration tools in one single source. Independent industry analysts confirm that Unanet is an industry-leader in customer support, usability, implementation and customer relationships.

