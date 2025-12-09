Newfold Digital Secures $100 Million Investment to Accelerate Growth

Transaction strengthens capital structure and positions Newfold Digital for long-term success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital a web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group (together with affiliates, "Siris"), today announced that the Company has reached an agreement with its existing financial sponsors and lenders on a transaction designed to enhance liquidity, strengthen the Company's capital structure, and fuel long-term strategic plans.

The transaction includes a commitment of $100 million in new financing earmarked to fund operations and advance key growth initiatives. The Company's strengthened balance sheet will support ongoing investments in its core brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions, ensuring continued delivery of best-in-class AI solutions for customers worldwide.

"This recapitalization marks a pivotal step forward for Newfold Digital, enabling us to accelerate innovation and invest boldly in the future of our core brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "With a strengthened balance sheet and enhanced liquidity, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation solutions that help our customers thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. I appreciate the continued support of our sponsors and lenders and their confidence in our long-term vision."

The transaction does not alter Newfold Digital's existing ownership structure, nor does it change the Company's existing business relationships with its customers and vendors.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

