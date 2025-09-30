Newforma Accelerates AECO Transformation with AI Innovation and Expanded Support From AWS

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the market leader in project and information management for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner (AECO) industry, today announced major advances in delivering next-generation AI solutions for design and construction professionals. Leveraging cloud infrastructure, technical guidance, and programmatic resources from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Newforma is moving faster than ever to bring secure, scalable and intelligent project and information management tools to AECO teams around the world.

Newforma's continued access to AWS innovation programs—including cloud credits, best practices and engagement from AWS technical experts—accelerates delivery of features designed to help customers reduce risk, improve coordination and unlock new levels of productivity.

"Newforma's work with AWS goes beyond simply deploying on the cloud—AWS empowers our teams to innovate, iterate and scale solutions that drive real business value for our customers," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "Our growth is fueled by AWS's support for our engineering excellence and product innovation, allowing us to deliver robust, future-ready technology for AECO firms seeking an edge in a competitive global market."

Newforma utilizes AWS's advanced AI and data management services to classify and connect project models, communications, and documentation with maximum speed and reliability. With the technical and programmatic backing of AWS, Newforma is delivering the clarity, confidence and control that modern design and construction teams require to succeed.

"The AECO industry is at a pivotal transformation point, and Newforma's strategic use of AWS's AI services demonstrates how technology can reinvent traditional workflows," said Rich Geraffo, vice president and managing director of AWS North America. "By leveraging AWS's scalable infrastructure and AI capabilities, Newforma can organize, classify and surface critical project information when teams need it most. We're excited to see how these innovations help AECO professionals reduce complexity and make more informed decisions across the project lifecycle."

Newforma's progress is strengthened by active participation in world-class, government-supported AI innovation consortia, as well as ongoing engagement with top AECO firms.

