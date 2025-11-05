Newforma, ReluTech and AWS Join Forces to Accelerate the Future of AECO with Server Buyback Program

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the market leader in project and information management for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner (AECO) industry, today announced the next major step in its journey of innovation, teaming up with ReluTech and AWS to introduce a groundbreaking Server Buyback Program for Project Center clients.

For over 20 years, Newforma has pioneered solutions that transform the way AECO project teams work, building trust as a technology leader across more than 16.3 million projects worldwide. Today, Newforma's vision is firmly fixed on the future—connecting teams, eliminating information barriers and empowering the AECO industry to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

"As the needs of design and construction professionals change, so does Newforma," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "We're proud of our heritage as pathfinders and problem-solvers, but we're even prouder of our commitment to delivering intuitive tools that will drive the industry forward. This collaboration with ReluTech and AWS opens new possibilities by unlocking value from legacy infrastructure and accelerating every firm's journey to the cloud."

This program provides AECO organizations with a clear route to modernization. As part of the process, ReluTech manages all logistics, ensuring secure transport of hardware, proper data wiping and the issuance of certificates of data destruction, so clients have full confidence in compliance and data protection. Throughout the transition, organizations have access to ReluTech's Maintenance Service for cost-effective, expert support on legacy systems.

"This initiative is designed to turn yesterday's hardware into tomorrow's advantage," said Josiah Deegan, President of ReluTech. "We're proud to provide the financial flexibility and operational support that helps AECO firms embrace rapid innovation—on their terms and timelines."

"At AWS, we're passionate about helping organizations modernize their operations and unlock new potential through cloud transformation. Our collaboration with Newforma and ReluTech is thoughtful, value-driven and focused on customer outcomes," said Scott Baldwin, Area Sales Leader at AWS. "By combining Newforma's industry expertise, ReluTech's infrastructure solutions and AWS's cloud capabilities, we're empowering companies to reimagine what's possible for their business and we're excited to support AECO professionals as they build the future."

This partnership highlights Newforma's promise: building not for the past, but for the future. As the space continues to evolve, Newforma, ReluTech, and AWS remain dedicated to empowering AECO professionals with the clarity, connectivity, and confidence needed to lead what comes next.

For more information about Newforma, visit at www.newforma.com.

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Project and Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4 million users and 1,500 firms, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at www.newforma.com.

About ReluTech

ReluTech specializes in financial solutions and third-party maintenance for IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to accelerate cloud migration and maximize existing assets. For more information, visit https://relutech.com.

