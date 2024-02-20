Newforma Konekt Launches Procore Connector, a Seamless Integration for AECO Coordination and Contract Administration

News provided by

Newforma

20 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leader in Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, is thrilled to announce the release of the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector, a powerful integration that seamlessly bridges the gap between the recently released web-based, cloud-hosted Newforma Konekt platform and the Procore contract administration platform.

The Newforma Konekt Procore Connector empowers Procore users by facilitating direct communication with Newforma Konekt for the efficient review of submittals and RFIs by the design team. This integration eliminates the need for double-entry of data, ensuring that all information is captured seamlessly as part of the project record.

"We're very proud of the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector," said Carl Veillette, CPO of Newforma. "It's an absolute game-changer for construction and design teams, eliminating unnecessary delays and reducing lead time for project activities, all within a unified platform for collaboration. Crucial project information is easily accessible."

Key Benefits and Features
The value of Newforma Konekt Procore Connector includes:

  • Efficient review process: The connector expedites the review process by automating the transfer of information from Procore to Newforma Konekt and vice versa.
  • Streamlined communication: Enhances communication between Construction and Design teams by providing a direct and efficient channel for collaboration.

With the Newforma Konekt Procore Connector, users will have:

  • Project integration: Connect Newforma Konekt projects seamlessly with Procore projects.
  • File import: Import RFIs/Submittals with files from Procore as pending incoming.
  • View pending incoming: View pending and incoming RFIs/submittals sent from Procore.
  • Receive pending incoming: Receive pending incoming RFIs/submittals sent from Procore.
  • Administrative control: Newforma Konekt administrators can delete pending incoming RFIs/submittals if not needed.
  • Answer RFIs and send reviewed submittals back: Sync information back to Procore once internal collaboration is done.

For more information about Newforma Konekt and its Procore Connector, read the article Level Up Your Construction Administration on the Newforma website.

About Newforma Konekt:
Newforma, an Ethos Capital portfolio company, is a leading provider of Information Management and collaboration software for the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner) industry. Our mission is to empower AECO firms by delivering technology solutions that drive better outcomes for all stakeholders throughout the construction project lifecycle. With over 500,000 users in more than 1,500 firms worldwide, Newforma is trusted by professionals globally to streamline communication, simplify administration, and enable real-time collaboration. Learn more about our dedication to connected collaboration for the AECO industry at www.newforma.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Newforma

Also from this source

Newforma shares the future of construction information management technology

Newforma shares the future of construction information management technology

Newforma unveiled its new branding and dove deep into the benefits of their newly launched cloud-hosted and web-based Newforma Konekt platform at the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.