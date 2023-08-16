Newforma Project Center Captures Microsoft Teams Channels

Conversations in Microsoft Teams Channels are now searchable and part of the project record

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces the 2023.2 new release of the Newforma Project Center that now captures Microsoft Teams channel conversations enabling users to actively search conversations and archive as part of project record.

The Project Center 2023.2 release expands the Microsoft 365 Teams integration with the addition of a new feature to capture Microsoft Teams standard channels making discussions searchable in Newforma Project Center. Incremental snapshots of Microsoft Teams channels can be automatically generated nightly and saved, making them available to Newforma's powerful search function. The snapshot even captures Emojis! Users can access the snapshots via hyperlinks to review the conversation directly in Microsoft Teams. In addition, the Microsoft Teams channels can be included in the archive when the project is completed.

"Microsoft Teams has become a very popular communication tool for project collaboration. Important discussions are happening, and decisions are being made that aren't easily found," said Marge Hart, Senior VP of Product Marketing at Newforma. "The Microsoft Teams channel capture feature has been highly requested by our customers and we are happy to provide this option with our Project Center 2023.2 release."

Additional features in the Newforma Project Center 2023.2 release include additional security enhancements and support for Autodesk 2024.

For more information about the Newforma Project Center to improve project communication, visit http://www.newforma.com.

About Newforma
Newforma provides Information Management and collaboration software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner/Operator (AECO) industry. We empower AECO firms by delivering technology solutions that drive better project outcomes at every stage of the construction project lifecycle, from design, to ribbon-cutting, and beyond. Over 500,000 users in more than 1,500 firms worldwide have streamlined their communication, simplified their administration, and enabled real-time collaboration, all thanks to Newforma's platforms. Visit us at newforma.com.

