Newforma secures 30 badges in G2 Winter 2026 Report

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the market leader in project and information management for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner (AECO) industry, has earned 30 badges in the G2 Winter 2026 Report. Among the honors are three Best ROI badges, four Easiest to Do Business With badges and five Best Support badges, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering measurable value and a friction-free customer experience.

G2 is the world's largest software review platform, used by millions of professionals to evaluate business technology based on authentic peer reviews and real-world user experiences. Badges are based entirely on verified customer reviews, reflecting how users experience software like Newforma in their day-to-day project work.

"Disorganized project information can be costly, in more ways than one," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "Teams rely on Newforma to bring clarity to complex projects. Our platform makes it easier to find, share and manage critical project information. That helps to save time, reduce risk and ensure stakeholders are fully aligned."

In the case of Newforma, the Best ROI badges reflect tangible returns through reduced search time and clearer project records; the Easiest to Do Business With badges indicate straightforward onboarding and partnership; and the Best Support badges honor responsive, expert customer care.

"These accolades are hugely validating, demonstrating that Newforma truly helps firms work more efficiently while maintaining clear, defensible project records," said Cannone. "Ultimately, these G2 badges reflect the trust AECO professionals place in Newforma and our commitment to solving their most critical challenges—more than 20 years after our founding."

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Project and Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4 million users and 1,500 firms, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at www.newforma.com.

