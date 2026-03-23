Newforma secures record-breaking 34 badges in G2 Spring 2026 Report

The company has been honored for leadership and innovation within the AECO industry

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the global leader in project and information management for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Owner (AECO) industry, has earned 34 badges in the G2 Spring 2026 Report, marking the highest number of recognitions in the company's history. This milestone builds on strong momentum from previous reports, including 30 badges in Winter 2026 and 12 in Fall 2025.

G2, the world's largest software review platform, evaluates business technology based on verified user feedback and real-world experiences. Its badges are awarded entirely on authenticated customer reviews, reflecting how users interact with software solutions during their daily work.

"Our steady rise in G2 recognition reflects the trust AECO firms place in Newforma and the tangible value we deliver to teams worldwide," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "These leadership awards signal that our continued investment in innovation is resonating with our customers."

Among this quarter's highlights, Newforma achieved its first-ever "Leader" badge in the Construction Management category, a significant advancement from its prior "High Performer" status in previous reports. The company also secured its second consecutive UK Regional Leader badge in the Construction Project Management category and earned its first EMEA High Performer recognition, emphasizing its growing global presence.

In addition, Newforma earned its first "Momentum Leader" badges across four categories, including Construction Project Management and Engineering Document Management. These distinctions are based on G2's Momentum Grid®, which ranks products using a proprietary mix of customer satisfaction, growth and market traction, highlighting top-performing and trending solutions.

"As we expand our platform capabilities, Newforma remains committed to empowering AECO professionals with tools that enhance collaboration and reduce project risk," said Cannone. "These Momentum Leaders honors prove that we're on the cutting edge of where this industry is headed."

To view the G2 Spring 2026 Report, visit company.g2.com/news/g2-spring-2026-reports.

For more information about Newforma, visit newforma.com.

About Newforma

Newforma sets the standard for project and information management across the global AECO industry. By centralizing communication, documents, workflows and decision records in one connected platform, Newforma empowers teams to work smarter, collaborate better and deliver higher-quality projects. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at www.newforma.com.

SOURCE Newforma